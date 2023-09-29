Ζωή στην πόλη

Επιστήμη

Νέα Ανακάλυψη αποκαλύπτει την αρχαιότερη ανθρώπινη κατασκευή στον κόσμο

29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
British and African archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery that may change our understanding of early human technology and cognitive abilities. They have found evidence of the world’s oldest human-built structure in southern Africa, built by an extinct species of humans around half a million years ago. The structure, made of worked timber, is likely to have served as an elevated trackway or raised platform. It was discovered in waterlogged ground in northern Zambia and is at least twice as old as any other known human-made structure.

This finding was part of a larger prehistoric human presence on the southern bank of the Kalambo River. Located just a few hundred meters upstream from the impressive 235-meter high Kalambo Falls and a 300-meter deep canyon, this area attracted early human hunter-gatherers, including the world’s first construction “engineers” and carpenters.

The diverse topography of the region, featuring marshland, lakes, waterways, riverine woodland, hillslopes covered with different tree species, and a rainforest generated by the spray from the waterfall, provided an abundance of resources and attracted various animals. The archaeologists have also discovered cutting, chopping, and scraping tools made of stone, as well as a possible hearth for cooking.

The prehistoric humans who built the structure were part of an extinct species known as Homo heidelbergensis, which existed between 600,000 and 300,000 years ago. By around 300,000 years ago, this species became extinct, possibly due to competition from more advanced human species like Neanderthals and Homo sapiens.

The discovery was made by archaeologists and scientists from the universities of Liverpool, Aberystwyth, Royal Holloway, and Liège, as well as Zambia’s National Museums Board and National Heritage Conservation Commission. The dating of the finds, using luminescence dating techniques, was carried out by experts at Aberystwyth University.

This new finding sheds light on the early technological and cognitive abilities of humans and highlights the significance of the Kalambo Falls area in understanding human evolution.

Πηγές:
– Nature (academic report)
– Ερευνητικό πρόγραμμα Deep Roots of Humanity και Πανεπιστήμιο του Λίβερπουλ
– Πανεπιστήμιο Aberystwyth

