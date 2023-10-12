Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Η NASA ανακαλύπτει πιθανά δομικά στοιχεία ζωής σε αστεροειδή ηλικίας 4.5 δισεκατομμυρίων ετών

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

12 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Η NASA ανακαλύπτει πιθανά δομικά στοιχεία ζωής σε αστεροειδή ηλικίας 4.5 δισεκατομμυρίων ετών

NASA has revealed that a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid called Bennu may contain the “building blocks of life on Earth.” This announcement was made during a live-streamed event at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas. The agency showcased samples collected from Bennu through the Osiris-Rex mission, which exhibited high-carbon content and water. The capsule containing approximately 250g of rocks and dust from the asteroid landed in the Utah desert near Salt Lake City on September 24th.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson expressed his excitement, stating that the samples will aid in investigating the origins of life on Earth and expand our understanding of asteroids that could pose a threat to our planet. He added that it brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of our cosmic heritage.

Bennu, located 60 million miles away, is regarded as a remnant of our early solar system. Its scientific value lies in shedding light on the formation and evolution of planets. The Osiris-Rex mission, launched in September 2016, reached Bennu in December 2018, and returned samples to Earth in the sealed capsule last month. The mission’s lead scientist, Professor Dante Lauretta from the University of Arizona, called the samples “scientific treasure” and emphasized their potential to provide profound insights into the origins of our solar system.

While NASA’s goal was to collect 60 grams of asteroid sample, the agency discovered “bonus material” on the outside of the collector head, canister lid, and base when the canister was opened. The extra material has slowed down the process of collecting and containing the primary sample. Scientists are eager to explore this extraterrestrial treasure chest, as it holds great promise for understanding the origins and potential for life in our cosmic neighborhood.

Overall, the samples from Bennu mark a significant achievement for NASA and promise exciting scientific discoveries that could reshape our understanding of the universe.

Πηγές:
– NASA

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Δορυφόροι στο Διάστημα: Απειλή για τη Ραδιοαστρονομία και τη Σύνδεσή μας με τον Κόσμο

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Δορυφόροι στο Διάστημα: Απειλή για τη Ραδιοαστρονομία και τη Σύνδεσή μας με τον Κόσμο

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Φθορισμός που χρησιμοποιείται για τη μέτρηση των επιπέδων στρες σε σπόρους σόγιας που εκτίθενται στο όζον

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια