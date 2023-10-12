US grid operators are preparing for their largest controlled experiment as a result of the upcoming “ring of fire” eclipse. On October 14th, the eclipse will obscure the sun and potentially knock out as much as 28,300 gigawatts of solar generation, equivalent to temporarily darkening one in nine Americans’ homes. Although no power shortages are expected, this experiment will provide operators with insights into how to manage renewable power fluctuations in the future.

The annular eclipse, moving diagonally across the country from Oregon to Texas, will disrupt solar power generation along its path. The impact will vary depending on time zones, with California and Texas being the most affected. California may see up to 14,500 megawatts of solar power idled, while Texas may experience 11,900 megawatts of solar generation going offline.

Grid operators in both states are skilled in managing the intermittency of renewables, using coal and natural gas units, battery storage, and adjusting energy usage. They plan to use various resources like battery, hydro, and gas to meet the demand during the eclipse.

The eclipse will have a dual impact in California and Texas, affecting both large-scale solar farms and rooftop solar installations. The drop in rooftop solar generation could increase demand significantly. Wind generation is also expected to be affected, with wind speeds potentially decreasing by 2 to 6 mph during the eclipse, reducing wind generation by around 10%.

Other regions, such as Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico, will also face similar challenges due to the eclipse. The broader West, including these regions, has an additional 16,700 megawatts of solar capacity, with solar generation expected to be reduced by 65% to 90% during the event.

Even regions not in the direct path of the eclipse will experience its impacts, with grid operators in the central US and New York expecting solar generation to go offline. This eclipse serves as a test run for the full eclipse scheduled for next April, where the sun will be completely obscured.

This experiment will provide crucial data for grid operators in managing renewable power fluctuations in the future and preparing for larger solar eclipses.