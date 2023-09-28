Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Ένα επαναστατικό μικροσκόπιο ακτίνων Χ αποκαλύπτει ηχητικά κύματα σε ατομική κλίμακα

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Ένα επαναστατικό μικροσκόπιο ακτίνων Χ αποκαλύπτει ηχητικά κύματα σε ατομική κλίμακα

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Stanford University, and Denmark Technical University have developed a groundbreaking X-ray microscope capable of directly observing sound waves at the atomic scale within a crystal lattice. This microscope has the potential to revolutionize the study of ultrafast changes in materials and their resulting properties.

The team used the X-ray microscope to image the subtle distortions inside a diamond crystal caused by sound waves and defects. By leveraging the ultrafast and ultrabright pulses available at SLAC’s Linac Coherent Light Source, they were able to observe these atomic-scale vibrations in real-time.

The researchers placed a special X-ray lens along the diffracted beam to filter out the perfectly packed portion of the crystal and focus on the distortions caused by the sound wave. This allowed them to image how an ultrafast laser transfers its energy into heat through successive reflections of the out-of-equilibrium sound wave off the crystal’s surfaces.

This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for studying fast changes in materials without causing damage. It provides a unique opportunity to understand how rare events and localized stimuli inside a lattice lead to macroscopic changes in materials. By studying the atomic-level changes, scientists can gain insights into transformations, melting processes, and chemical reactions in materials on timescales previously inaccessible.

The implications of this X-ray microscope extend across various disciplines, including materials science, physics, geology, and manufacturing. It offers a new level of detail and understanding of the underlying mechanisms that govern the behavior of materials. With this knowledge, scientists can develop more advanced materials with tailored properties for specific applications.

This research represents a significant step forward in our ability to study and manipulate materials at the atomic level. The X-ray microscope brings unprecedented clarity and resolution to the field, enabling scientists to explore new frontiers and unlock the mysteries of materials on a fundamental level.

Πηγές:
– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023)
– Εθνικό Εργαστήριο Επιταχυντή SLAC του Τμήματος Ενέργειας
- Πανεπιστημιο του Στανφορντ
– Denmark Technical University

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Το Hubble της NASA καταγράφει εκπληκτική εικόνα του φακοειδούς γαλαξία NGC 3156

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Νέα έρευνα αποκαλύπτει μοναδικές δομές των κόσμων της λάβας

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Οφέλη από τη χρήση άργιλου μπεντονίτη για τα δόντια και τη στοματική φροντίδα

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Το Hubble της NASA καταγράφει εκπληκτική εικόνα του φακοειδούς γαλαξία NGC 3156

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέα έρευνα αποκαλύπτει μοναδικές δομές των κόσμων της λάβας

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οφέλη από τη χρήση άργιλου μπεντονίτη για τα δόντια και τη στοματική φροντίδα

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Βρέθηκαν υπολείμματα DNA σε απολίθωμα χελώνας 6 εκατομμυρίων ετών

30 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια