Βελτιώσεις που απαιτούνται για τα τεστ διάσεισης της AFL κατά την ημέρα του αγώνα, λένε οι νευρολόγοι

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

5 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Leading neurologists and a former AFL player have suggested that the match-day tests conducted to assess potential brain injuries should be improved to prevent manipulation by players. The experts argue that visible symptoms of concussion should be given more weight in determining whether a player can continue in the game, as the current recall tests can be memorized. This follows the case of Collingwood defender Nathan Murphy, who ruled himself out of the grand final due to blurred vision and previous concussions. Murphy stated that he knew the testing process “off by heart,” allowing him to pass the assessment more easily.

The experts, Professor Alan Pearce of La Trobe University and neurologist Rowena Mobbs of Macquarie University, hope that Murphy’s decision will lead to changes in concussion education. Currently, club doctors use video assessments and symptom lists to evaluate potential concussions. However, Pearce argues that the protocol has not progressed in the last three decades and is open to manipulation. Mobbs suggests that any sign of concussion, such as loss of coordination or confusion, should automatically lead to a player being removed from the match.

Both experts emphasize the need for better education among commentators and an extended mandated recovery period. Mobbs also recommends increasing the recovery period from a minimum of 12 days to four weeks. Pearce suggests that the AFL should gather data from rapid biomarker measures, such as blood or saliva tests, to aid doctors in their assessments. Former player Max Lynch also calls for improvements, suggesting that the digital testing system should have more than three lists to prevent memorization.

The AFL declined to comment on the suitability of the current tests, while the AFL Players Association’s Insights and Impacts Report showed an increase in players not reporting concussions. The issue of concussion and player safety was brought up in an AFL meeting, with club bosses discussing the importance of education and risk awareness. Lynch, who retired due to repeated concussions, expresses concern for his long-term future and advocates for increased research in order to better understand the consequences of concussions.

Πηγές:

  • The Age – “Leading neurologists call for concussion education overhaul” (October 1, 2022)

