Επιστήμη

Οι ερευνητές ανακαλύπτουν τη λειτουργία αναγνώρισης μοναδικού βακτηριακού μεταγραφικού υποκινητή

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

18 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have made a significant discovery about the transcriptional promoter recognition mode in bacteria. Prof. Zhu Ping from the Institute of Biophysics and Prof. Feng Yingang at the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology led the study, which was published in Nature Communications.

The team focused on Clostridium thermocellum, a type of anaerobic clostridia that efficiently degrades lignocellulose through a multienzyme complex called cellulosome. This complex is valuable for bioenergy development.

Bacterial DNA transcription is initiated by RNA polymerase (RNAP) holoenzymes, which are composed of sigma (σ) factors that recognize DNA promoter regions. C. thermocellum contains a unique sigma factor called σI (SigI), which differs from other sigma factors in the σ70 family.

To understand how SigI factors in C. thermocellum recognize promoters, the researchers developed a ternary complex of SigI, RNAP, and promoter DNA. Using cryo-EM technology, they determined the structures of the RNA polymerase-sigma-promoter open complexes (RPo complexes) formed by two C. thermocellum σI complexes, SigI1 and SigI6.

Comparing these structures with other transcriptional complexes, the researchers found that SigI exhibits a distinct promoter recognition mechanism among σ factors in the σ70 family. The C-terminal domain of SigI (SigIC) recognizes the -35 element of the promoter through its helix-turn-helix motif. SigIC also interacts with the DNA minor groove of the -35 element, contributing to its unique recognition mode.

The N-terminal domain of SigI (SigIN) recognizes the -10 element of the promoter and forms extensive protein-DNA interactions. These interactions likely influence promoter activity and determine the transcription strength of SigI-dependent promoters for cellulosomal genes.

This discovery sheds light on how C. thermocellum regulates cellulase gene expression and provides insights into the diversity of microbial transcriptional regulation. The findings have potential applications for the modification and utilization of cellulases.

πηγή:
– Jie Li et al, Structure of the transcription open complex of distinct σI factors, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41796-4

