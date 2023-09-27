Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Καθορισμός εσωτερικών χαρακτηριστικών και διαστημάτων έγκαιρης προειδοποίησης για θερμική διαφυγή μπαταριών

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Καθορισμός εσωτερικών χαρακτηριστικών και διαστημάτων έγκαιρης προειδοποίησης για θερμική διαφυγή μπαταριών

A team of researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) and Jinan University has made significant progress in the early detection of thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries. This development, published in Nature Communications, addresses the recurring safety concerns associated with these energy storage devices.

Thermal runaway, often responsible for battery fires and explosions, occurs due to a chain reaction of exothermic reactions within the battery. It is crucial to predict and mitigate these safety risks in a timely manner. To tackle this problem, the researchers designed a compact and multifunctional optical fiber sensor that can be implanted inside the battery.

This optical fiber sensor has the ability to withstand high temperatures of up to 1000℃ and high pressure. By using this innovative sensor, the research team successfully identified the turning point and mechanism of the chain reaction involved in thermal runaway for the first time. The sensor allows for real-time measurement of internal temperature and pressure during the thermal runaway process, providing an essential tool for assessing battery safety and issuing early warnings.

The incorporation of fiber optic sensing technology into batteries holds significant potential for the manufacturing of new energy vehicles and the safety inspection of energy storage power plants. This advancement could help enhance the development and utilization of lithium-ion batteries, ensuring greater safety and reliability in their operation.

This breakthrough research marks an important step forward in the field of battery safety. By accurately analyzing the entire process of thermal runaway and providing early warnings, this novel optical fiber sensor contributes to the future development and efficient utilization of lithium-ion batteries.

Πηγές:
– Nature Communications: “Operando monitoring of thermal runaway in commercial lithium-ion cells via advanced lab-on-fiber technologies”
– Πανεπιστήμιο Επιστήμης και Τεχνολογίας της Κίνας

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Επιστημονικό όργανο για την ενότητα Chandrayaan-3 στέλνει επαρκή δεδομένα για μελλοντική μελέτη εξωπλανητών

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Chandrayaan-3: Η ελπίδα ξεθωριάζει για τους Vikram Lander και Pragyan Rover

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Οι παρατηρήσεις του JWST υποδηλώνουν αστρική μόλυνση που παρεμβαίνει στις μετρήσεις του εξωπλανήτη TRAPPIST-1b

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Επιστημονικό όργανο για την ενότητα Chandrayaan-3 στέλνει επαρκή δεδομένα για μελλοντική μελέτη εξωπλανητών

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Chandrayaan-3: Η ελπίδα ξεθωριάζει για τους Vikram Lander και Pragyan Rover

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι παρατηρήσεις του JWST υποδηλώνουν αστρική μόλυνση που παρεμβαίνει στις μετρήσεις του εξωπλανήτη TRAPPIST-1b

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Μια άλλη στενή κλήση: Ο αστεροειδής 2023 SW6 προσεγγίζει τη Γη

28 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια