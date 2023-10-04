Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Μια αυστραλιανο-καναδική ομάδα μετατρέπει τα απόβλητα ορυχείων σε αρόσιμο έδαφος

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Μια αυστραλιανο-καναδική ομάδα μετατρέπει τα απόβλητα ορυχείων σε αρόσιμο έδαφος

An Australian-Canadian science and engineering team has found a way to convert mine waste, known as tailings, into arable soil that can be used for agriculture. Tailings are the leftover mineral waste after extracting useful metals from mined material. They are typically toxic and unusable for any other purposes due to the presence of heavy metals. As a result, tailings are stored in facilities to prevent pollution.

Seeking to save billions of dollars in storage fees and eliminate the risk of disasters associated with these facilities, researchers from the universities of Queensland and Saskatchewan aimed to transform lifeless tailings into healthy soil by reintroducing microbial life. Tailings lack the necessary properties for plant growth, as roots and water cannot penetrate them, and the presence of salts and metals can kill plants and soil microbes. Natural weathering processes can take thousands of years to transform tailings into soil.

To speed up this transformation process, the team used the Canadian Light Source (CLS), a giant synchrotron that works by accelerating charged particles. By using the CLS’s synchrotron light, the scientists could observe how they could introduce organic-mineral interfaces and rejuvenate the tailings. Their research allowed them to successfully reintroduce soil microbes into the tailings after amending them with plant mulch, resulting in the aggregation of residual organics and minerals into soil particles. This process creates a soil-like medium that supports plant growth.

This method, which can be completed in as little as 12 months, could be employed not only to transform mine waste but also to restore soils damaged by over-farming, excessive fertilizer use, and climate change. With the demand for minerals projected to increase in the coming decades, finding sustainable uses for mine waste is crucial. Furthermore, this discovery may contribute to addressing concerns about the depletion of topsoil worldwide.

(Source: Canadian Light Source, University of Queensland, University of Saskatchewan)

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Το κρανίο Triceratops βρέθηκε στον Καναδά Τώρα εκτίθεται στο Βασιλικό Μουσείο Tyrrell

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Οι αστρονόμοι ανακαλύπτουν παράξενη έκρηξη στο σύμπαν: Το μυστήριο του φωτεινού γρήγορου μπλε οπτικού παροδικού

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Οι επιστήμονες αντιμετωπίζουν «καλό πρόβλημα» καθώς το δοχείο δειγμάτων περιέχει άφθονο υλικό από τον αστεροειδή Bennu

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Το κρανίο Triceratops βρέθηκε στον Καναδά Τώρα εκτίθεται στο Βασιλικό Μουσείο Tyrrell

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι αστρονόμοι ανακαλύπτουν παράξενη έκρηξη στο σύμπαν: Το μυστήριο του φωτεινού γρήγορου μπλε οπτικού παροδικού

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι επιστήμονες αντιμετωπίζουν «καλό πρόβλημα» καθώς το δοχείο δειγμάτων περιέχει άφθονο υλικό από τον αστεροειδή Bennu

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η Κίνα σχεδιάζει να επεκτείνει τον Διαστημικό Σταθμό ως εναλλακτική λύση του ISS

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια