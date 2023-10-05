Ανανεώσιμες Πηγές Ενέργειας μέσω Φωτοηλεκτροχημείας

A research team from the University of Hamburg, DESY, and LMU Munich has developed a new multi-modal setup that determines the structural changes affecting photo-electrochemical (PEC) materials under realistic operating conditions. PEC holds the potential to convert renewable energy, such as solar light, into useful green fuels. However, most known PEC materials suffer from instability issues, which decrease their performance under continuous operation. The team’s findings were published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

The transition from fossil fuels to green, renewable alternatives is a pressing challenge for modern society. One promising method is photo-electrochemical water splitting, which uses solar energy to convert water directly into its components, oxygen, and hydrogen. Hydrogen is valuable as it is used in the industrial production of many chemical compounds. It can be stored, transported, and burned as a green fuel, producing heat and water as waste.

Currently, no PEC material has successfully been transferred from the lab to a real-world working device. The low stability of PEC materials in continuous operation is one of the main reasons for the slow progress in efficient photoelectrochemical technology. The harsh conditions of solar radiation, external voltage application, and chemical ions in the electrolyte lead to degradation of photoelectrochemically active materials over time.

Understanding the degradation of PEC materials under operation is crucial for developing more stable and efficient PEC materials. The research team used complementary techniques, such as spectroscopy and X-ray scattering, to gain insights into the different phenomena affecting PEC materials. Spectroscopy identifies specific chemical species formed on the material or within the electrolyte, while X-ray scattering provides an overall view of the atomic arrangement in PEC materials.

The researchers used a custom-built photoelectrochemical cell and high-energy X-ray radiation to investigate the structural changes affecting PEC materials. They observed a fast photo-degradation process occurring in CuBi2O4 films, leading to a loss of around 90% of material performance in just a few minutes of operation. By collecting scattering patterns with high time resolution, the team closely followed the dynamics of the photodegradation process.

The research findings provide important insights into the behavior of PEC materials under realistic operating conditions. The next scientific challenge is to develop strategies to improve the stability and efficiency of PEC devices.

