Επιστήμη

Η αποστολή Quesst της NASA αναβάλλει την πρώτη πτήση για το 2024 λόγω τεχνικών προκλήσεων

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023
NASA’s Quesst mission, which aims to create a quiet supersonic aircraft, has announced the postponement of its first flight to 2024. The mission’s experimental plane, known as the X-59, is a collaboration between NASA researchers and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, the prime contractor.

The X-59 is a one-of-a-kind aircraft that incorporates a combination of new technology and existing components from various aircraft, including the F-16’s landing gear and the F-15’s life-support system. Its purpose is to demonstrate the ability to fly at supersonic speeds without creating the disruptive sonic boom traditionally associated with such flights.

Despite the mission’s initial plan to conduct its first flight in 2023, the Quesst team encountered several technical challenges that necessitated a delay. The team requires additional time to integrate various systems into the aircraft and ensure their compatibility. Additionally, they are working towards resolving issues with the safety-redundant computers responsible for controlling the plane’s functions.

Creating a quiet supersonic aircraft poses significant technological and engineering hurdles. The Quesst mission aims to address these challenges and develop a new generation of aircraft that can revolutionize commercial air travel. The X-59’s successful flight will pave the way for future supersonic travel by reducing the noise associated with breaking the sound barrier.

It is crucial to note that despite the delay, NASA remains committed to the Quesst mission and the advancement of supersonic technology. The team continues its diligent work to overcome these technical obstacles and ensure a successful and safe first flight in 2024.

Ορισμοί:
– Supersonic: relating to or denoting a speed greater than that of sound.
– Sonic boom: the sound produced at ground level by the shock wave caused by an aircraft flying at supersonic speed.

Πηγές:
– NASA/Lockheed Martin

