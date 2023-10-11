Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Σβησμένοι Γαλαξίες στο Πρώιμο Σύμπαν

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Σβησμένοι Γαλαξίες στο Πρώιμο Σύμπαν

Astronomers have been fascinated by the discovery of massive, active galaxies in the early universe using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). However, the JWST has also found a number of galaxies that are remarkably quiet with little to no active star formation. This has raised the question of how galaxies can be “killed” or have their star formation shut down so early.

Previous research has shown that galaxies in the nearby cosmos can have their star formation quenched, but there is still much to learn about the mechanisms that cause this. Some astronomers have suggested that active galactic nuclei (AGN) and supernovae could be responsible for heating the interstellar medium and preventing star formation. However, a recent study published on the arXiv preprint server investigates whether supernovae alone can cause galaxies to go quiet in the early universe.

The researchers built a model to examine how much energy supernovae could inject into galaxies and compared it to observations of two quenched galaxies discovered by the JWST. The results showed that supernovae would be more effective at halting star formation in smaller galaxies. However, the two galaxies studied were sufficiently massive that cooling mechanisms would outpace the heating from supernovae, indicating that supernovae are unlikely to be the main cause of their quiescence.

Another possible mechanism suggested by the authors is the radiation pressure from a burst of star formation. Previous studies have shown that these galaxies underwent a period of intense starburst before becoming quenched. The radiation from this burst, particularly from the hot, young stars, could heat the gas and inhibit further star formation. However, another study raised doubts about the effectiveness of this mechanism, as it concluded that the timing of the burst in one of the quenched galaxies did not align with the model’s expectations.

Further research is needed to understand the processes behind galaxy quenching in the early universe. By studying more examples of quenched galaxies, scientists can compare them against various quenching models and gain insight into the dominant mechanisms at play.

Πηγές:
– Viola Gelli et al, Can supernovae quench star formation in high-z galaxies?, arXiv (2023)
– Tibor Dome et al, Mini-Quenching of High-Redshift Galaxies by Bursty Star Formation, arXiv (2023)

Journal: arXiv
Πηγή: Universe Today

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Δορυφόροι στο Διάστημα: Απειλή για τη Ραδιοαστρονομία και τη Σύνδεσή μας με τον Κόσμο

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Δορυφόροι στο Διάστημα: Απειλή για τη Ραδιοαστρονομία και τη Σύνδεσή μας με τον Κόσμο

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Φθορισμός που χρησιμοποιείται για τη μέτρηση των επιπέδων στρες σε σπόρους σόγιας που εκτίθενται στο όζον

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια