Ο θρυλικός κιθαρίστας Brian May συνεργάζεται με τη NASA στην αποστολή συλλογής δειγμάτων αστεροειδών

Legendary guitarist Brian May, known for his contributions to the band Queen, has been involved in NASA’s historic asteroid sample collection mission called OSIRIS-REx. The mission aimed to collect samples from an asteroid named 101955 Bennu and return them to Earth. On September 24th, the sample was successfully brought back, and May, along with fellow citizen scientist Claudia Manzoni, was invited to examine the visual data collected during the mission.

May and his collaborators utilized a technique called stereoscopy to analyze the images taken of Bennu’s surface by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Stereoscopy adds a three-dimensional effect and the illusion of depth to a two-dimensional image. They looked for pairs of images taken from different viewpoints to create a stereoscopic view.

To achieve a stereoscopic effect, the left and right images need to be presented separately to each eye, mimicking how we see in real life. This technique allows our brains to perceive depth and solidity in the image. May explained that photographs taken from different angles when the TAGSAM head was flipped over after its removal from the avionics deck provided the perfect pairs to showcase the intimate structure of the asteroid sample.

While the best stereoscopic view requires the use of an actual stereoscope, it is also possible to achieve a similar effect by relaxing the eyes and looking through the screen. The images of the Bennu sample taken after its return to Earth in the Utah Desert were ideal for this stereoscopic approach.

Scientists and citizen scientists like May are excited to study the composition of asteroids like Bennu because they are believed to hold matter that dates back to the formation of the solar system billions of years ago. These untouched asteroids can provide valuable insights into the early stages of our solar system and the formation of planetary disks.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which was launched in 2016, traveled for two years to reach Bennu. After studying the asteroid for two years, it collected a sample before embarking on its journey back to Earth. Now, the spacecraft has been renamed OSIRIS-APEX and is en route to the near-Earth asteroid Apophis for further exploration.

Πηγές:

– NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission: Bennu sample collection and return

– Brian May’s NASA blog post