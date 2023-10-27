Ο Πούτιν ανακοινώνει σχέδια για νέο ρωσικό τροχιακό σταθμό έως το 2027

President Vladimir Putin revealed on Thursday that Russia is set to launch the first segment of its new orbital station by 2027. The new station, which Moscow considers the natural progression in space exploration after the International Space Station (ISS), aims to incorporate advanced scientific and technological advancements to meet future objectives. Despite a setback in August with Russia’s first moonshot in 47 years, Putin affirmed his commitment to the lunar program and stressed the importance of staying on track with the development of manned space flight.

While extending Russia’s participation in the ISS until 2028 as a temporary measure, Putin acknowledged that the aging ISS would eventually exhaust its resources. He emphasized the necessity of not only having a new segment but an entire station in operation once the ISS is no longer viable. Putin expressed concerns that falling behind in space exploration could damage the Russian program if the development of the new station does not progress promptly.

Yuri Borisov, the head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, supported Putin’s decision, highlighting the importance of maintaining Russia’s capabilities in manned space flight. Borisov underlined the urgency of beginning large-scale work on the Russian orbital station by 2024 to avoid potential gaps in capability caused by the demise of the ISS before the Russian station is ready.

Addressing the recent failure of the Luna-25 craft in August, Putin assured that the lunar program would persist and learn from the mistakes, stating, “Mistakes are mistakes. It is a shame for all of us. This is space exploration, and everyone understands that. It is experience that we can use in the future.” Borisov suggested the possibility of advancing the next moon launch to 2026 from its originally planned date in 2027.

With Russia’s renewed commitment to space exploration, the future of Russian space missions promises groundbreaking achievements and developments in the pursuit of scientific knowledge beyond our planet.

