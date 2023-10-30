Η Ρωσία επιταχύνει τα σχέδια για τον ρωσικό τροχιακό σταθμό και το σεληνιακό πρόγραμμα

Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has announced an accelerated timeline for the development of a new Russian orbital station, following concerns about the aging International Space Station (ISS) and potential capability gaps in manned space flight. Yuri Borisov, head of Roscosmos, emphasized the need for large-scale work to begin in 2024 to ensure the country’s continued presence in space.

“The ISS is reaching the end of its operational life, expected sometime around 2030,” Borisov stated. “If we don’t commence immediate work on a Russian orbital station, there is a significant risk of losing our capabilities due to the time gap. By the time the ISS is no longer available, the Russian station may not be ready.”

Acknowledging these concerns, Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed his commitment to space exploration and the continuation of the lunar program. Putin expressed his knowledge of the technical mishaps that resulted in the crash landing of the Luna-25 craft in August on the moon’s south pole. He emphasized that the mistakes made were an integral part of the learning process.

“We will rectify the mishaps and continue with the lunar program,” Putin assured. “Space exploration is a complex endeavor, and mistakes are bound to happen. It’s a collective learning experience that will inform our future missions.”

In light of the recent setbacks, Borisov suggested the possibility of advancing the next moon launch to 2026, a year earlier than planned. This adjustment aims to demonstrate Russia’s commitment to pushing forward with space exploration and to regain momentum in its lunar aspirations.

With the accelerated development of a Russian orbital station and renewed focus on lunar exploration, Russia aims to consolidate its position as a key player in space activities, ensuring the country’s long-term presence beyond the lifespan of the ISS.

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

1. Why is Russia developing a new orbital station?

Russia is developing a new orbital station to fill the potential capability gap after the International Space Station (ISS) goes out of operation, which is expected around 2030. By starting large-scale work on a Russian orbital station in 2024, Russia aims to maintain its capability in manned space flight.

2. Is Russia still committed to the lunar program?

Yes, Russia remains committed to its lunar program. Despite recent setbacks, including the crash landing of the Luna-25 craft, President Putin has affirmed that there are no plans to close the lunar program. In fact, Russia is considering advancing the next moon launch to 2026 to continue its exploration of the moon’s south pole.

3. What is Russia’s objective with these developments?

Russia seeks to establish itself as a significant player in space activities, ensuring its long-term presence beyond the lifespan of the ISS. By accelerating the development of a Russian orbital station and maintaining focus on lunar exploration, Russia aims to consolidate its position in space exploration and scientific research.