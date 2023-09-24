Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Βραζιλιάνοι επιστήμονες αναπτύσσουν σύστημα drone υψηλής τεχνολογίας για τη μέτρηση των ατμοσφαιρικών ρύπων

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

24 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Βραζιλιάνοι επιστήμονες αναπτύσσουν σύστημα drone υψηλής τεχνολογίας για τη μέτρηση των ατμοσφαιρικών ρύπων

Scientists and engineers from the Federal University of Uberlandia and the Universidade Federal de Goias in Brazil have successfully developed an advanced drone system capable of accurately measuring pollutants in the air. This groundbreaking technology aims to mitigate the harmful effects of pollutants on the environment.

The drone system, which is 3D-printed, has the ability to monitor and measure airborne pollutants and transmit the collected data to a smartphone app using Bluetooth connectivity. Initially, the system focuses on detecting hydrogen sulfide, a harmful pollutant, by utilizing a chemical reaction that triggers a vivid dye to glow, providing a visual indicator.

What sets this drone system apart is its affordability. Constructing the entire system costs around $50, making it accessible for widespread use. The goal is for this technology to work alongside existing pollution-monitoring technologies, primarily based on ground-level data collection.

By using drones for monitoring pollutants, scientists can gather real-time data in areas that are typically difficult to access. This technology has the potential to revolutionize environmental monitoring and contribute to a better understanding of the impact of pollutants on air quality.

Further research is underway to expand the capabilities of this drone system to measure additional airborne pollutants. The Brazilian researchers hope their invention will inspire similar advancements in pollution monitoring around the world, ultimately leading to more targeted approaches to combat air pollution.

In conclusion, the development of this high-tech drone system marks a significant advancement in the field of environmental monitoring. Its affordability and ability to measure airborne pollutants accurately demonstrate the potential for future improvements in pollution control and environmental preservation.

Πηγές:
– Federal University of Uberlandia and Universidade Federal de Goias, Brazil
- Αναλυτική Χημεία

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Η SpaceX εκτοξεύει 22 δορυφόρους Starlink, διευρύνοντας την παγκόσμια κάλυψη του Διαδικτύου

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

The Twinkle of Stars: 3D Simulations and Sound Reveal the Secrets Inside

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Η αποστολή OSIRIS-REx: Αποκαλύπτοντας την προέλευση του Ηλιακού Συστήματος

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Η SpaceX εκτοξεύει 22 δορυφόρους Starlink, διευρύνοντας την παγκόσμια κάλυψη του Διαδικτύου

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

The Twinkle of Stars: 3D Simulations and Sound Reveal the Secrets Inside

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η αποστολή OSIRIS-REx: Αποκαλύπτοντας την προέλευση του Ηλιακού Συστήματος

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Τρομακτική ηχητική επανεμφάνιση από το Apollo 1 Disaster

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια