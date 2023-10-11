Ζωή στην πόλη

Ανακάλυψη Εξωπλανητών γύρω από τους Νάνους GJ 724 και GJ 3988

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Ανακάλυψη Εξωπλανητών γύρω από τους Νάνους GJ 724 και GJ 3988

We have recently discovered two exoplanets using the radial velocity (RV) method around the M dwarfs GJ 724 and GJ 3988. This discovery was made possible through the analysis of 153 3.5 m Calar Alto/CARMENES spectra, as well as archival ESO/HARPS data for GJ 724 and infrared RV measurements from Subaru/IRD for GJ 3988.

After analyzing the data, we found that both systems are best described by models with a single planet. The minimum masses of the planets are 10.75+0.96−0.87 Earth-masses for GJ 724 b and 3.69+0.42−0.41 Earth-masses for GJ 3988 b. These planets have short periods, orbiting their stars closely with a distance of less than 0.05 au.

Interestingly, GJ 724 b has an eccentric orbit, making it the most eccentric single exoplanet discovered to date around an M dwarf. This finding prompts further analysis to understand its configuration in the context of planetary formation and architecture.

On the other hand, GJ 3988 b has a circular orbit, representing a common type of planet found around mid-M dwarfs. The discovery of this planet provides valuable insights into the distribution and characteristics of planets in this particular range of stars.

To construct our models, we considered different numbers of planets and utilized Gaussian process (GP) regression to account for activity signals. The selection of the best models was based on their Bayesian evidence.

In conclusion, our discovery of exoplanets around GJ 724 and GJ 3988 contributes to the growing body of knowledge on planetary systems. These findings shed light on the diversity of planets and their orbital characteristics within the M dwarf population.

Πηγές:
– P. Gorrini, J. Kemmer, S. Dreizler, R. Burn

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

