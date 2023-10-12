Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

The Octopus Inspired Color- Changing Paint

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

12 Οκτωβρίου 2023
The Octopus Inspired Color- Changing Paint

Researchers at Northeastern University’s Kostas Research Institute have made an exciting discovery in the field of color-changing materials. By studying the unique properties of cephalopods like octopi and squid, they have found a way to create paint that changes color when exposed to light. The key ingredient in this paint is xanthommatin, a naturally occurring dye found in cephalopods that allows them to change colors rapidly in response to threats or changes in light.

The researchers at KRI have been working to replicate this color-changing ability in paint for some time. In the past, they successfully created wearable patches that change color when exposed to sunlight. Now, they have found a way to make the color change reversible, allowing the material to return to its original color.

The team discovered that titanium dioxide serves as a conductor for the color change. By mixing different amounts of titanium dioxide with xanthommatin, they were able to control the speed and intensity of the color shift. The changes can occur in as little as five minutes and last up to 24 hours, depending on the duration of exposure to light.

This innovative paint has various applications, ranging from temporary artwork to environmental tracking. It can be used to create art that changes from day to day on interior walls, providing a unique experience for viewers. Additionally, it offers an eco-friendly alternative to conventional paints, as it does not contain harmful chemicals that can be detrimental to both painters and the environment.

The researchers hope to expand their color-changing system to other materials and broaden the color palette beyond the yellow-red range used in the initial experiment. They also aim to give users control over the speed at which the colors change.

This groundbreaking research was recently published in Advanced Science, and it opens up new possibilities for the world of art and environmentally friendly materials.

Source: Northeastern University’s Kostas Research Institute

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Δορυφόροι στο Διάστημα: Απειλή για τη Ραδιοαστρονομία και τη Σύνδεσή μας με τον Κόσμο

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Δορυφόροι στο Διάστημα: Απειλή για τη Ραδιοαστρονομία και τη Σύνδεσή μας με τον Κόσμο

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Φθορισμός που χρησιμοποιείται για τη μέτρηση των επιπέδων στρες σε σπόρους σόγιας που εκτίθενται στο όζον

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια