ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

12 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Τα ράφια των πάγων της Ανταρκτικής λιώνουν με ανησυχητικό ρυθμό, ευρήματα μελέτης

Scientists have found that 71 out of the 162 ice shelves surrounding Antarctica have decreased in volume over a 25-year period, resulting in the release of 7.5 trillion metric tons of meltwater into the oceans. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, indicates that nearly all the ice shelves on the western side of Antarctica experienced ice loss, while most of those on the eastern side remained stable or increased in volume.

The researchers calculated that a total of 67 trillion metric tons of ice was exported to the ocean over the 25 years, offset by 59 trillion metric tons being added to the ice shelves. This resulted in a net loss of 7.5 trillion metric tons. According to lead researcher Dr. Benjamin Davison from the University of Leeds, the deterioration of ice shelves is influenced by ocean temperature and currents around Antarctica. The exposed western side faces warm water, which erodes the ice shelves, while the protected eastern side is shielded by a band of cold water at the coast.

The study suggests that human-induced global warming is a significant factor in the ice loss, as natural climate patterns would have allowed for some ice regrowth. Ice shelves act as barriers for glaciers, slowing down the flow of ice into the oceans. When the ice shelves thin or decrease in size, the rate of ice loss from glaciers accelerates.

The research analyzed over 100,000 satellite radar images to assess the health of the ice shelves. The findings highlight the potential repercussions for the Antarctic ice system and global ocean circulation if the ice shelves continue to disappear or diminish. Freshwater released into the ocean from melting ice could disrupt ocean circulation, which plays a crucial role in transporting nutrients, heat, and carbon in the polar ecosystem.

