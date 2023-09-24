Ζωή στην πόλη

Ανδρομέδα, Απροσδόκητο: Οι νικητές του Διαγωνισμού Αστρονομίας Φωτογράφος της Χρονιάς αποκαλύπτουν εκπληκτικές αστροφωτογραφίες

The winners of the 15th Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition have been announced, with Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner, and Yann Sainty taking home the overall prize. Their winning photograph, titled “Andromeda, Unexpected,” reveals a massive plasma arc located next to the Andromeda Galaxy (M31), sparking global scientific collaboration as it may be the largest structure of its kind near our Milky Way.

The Andromeda Galaxy, our closest spiral neighbor, has long been a popular subject in astrophotography. However, what sets this discovery apart is the arc’s enormous size, spanning about 1.5 x 0.45 degrees, and its proximity, only 1.2 degrees away from M31’s center, southeast of the galaxy’s main body.

This remarkable image was captured using a Takahashi FSQ-106EDX4 telescope, a Sky-Watcher EQ6 Pro mount, and a ZWO ASI2600MM Pro camera. The photographers expressed their gratitude for the award, stating their appreciation for the support and encouragement they have received. Judge László Francsics commended the image for its contribution to astrophotography.

The Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year title was awarded to Chinese teenagers Runwei Xu and Binyu Wang for their collaboration on “The Running Chicken Nebula.” Other winners in various categories included Andreas Ettl, James Baguley, Eduardo Schaberger Poupeau, Angel An, and John White, whose image “Black Echo” won the Annie Maunder Prize for Image Innovation by visually representing the sound of a black hole.

Dr. Ed Bloomer, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, noted the genuine discoveries captured in this year’s competition. Over 4,000 entries were received from 64 countries, highlighting the global interest in astrophotography. Winners received a cash prize of £10,000, while runners-up and highly commended participants were also recognized.

All winning photographs, as well as a selection of shortlisted images, will be exhibited at the National Maritime Museum in London from September 16. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to admire the beauty of the universe captured by talented astrophotographers from around the world.

