Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Η προέλευση των δακτυλίων του Κρόνου αποκαλύφθηκε από προσομοιώσεις υπερυπολογιστών

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Η προέλευση των δακτυλίων του Κρόνου αποκαλύφθηκε από προσομοιώσεις υπερυπολογιστών

A new study conducted by NASA, Durham University, and Glasgow University has provided valuable insights into the origins of Saturn’s iconic rings. The research suggests that the rings may have formed from the debris of two icy moons that collided and fragmented hundreds of millions of years ago.

The study proposed that the two progenitor moons were likely similar in size to Dione and Rhea, two of Saturn’s present moons. It was also speculated that the formation of these moons, along with other moons currently orbiting Saturn, might have been influenced by the debris that did not end up in the rings after the collision.

Previous measurements of Saturn’s systems were primarily obtained from the Cassini spacecraft that has spent over a decade observing the planet and its surroundings. Analyzing data from the Cassini spacecraft, researchers discovered that Saturn’s rings are younger than previously believed.

To delve deeper into the origin of Saturn’s rings, the team of scientists utilized the COSMA supercomputer at Durham University. Using the SWIFT open-source software, they simulated various collision scenarios between precursor moons in Saturn’s system. These simulations were conducted at a resolution more than 100 times higher than previous studies, providing scientists with unprecedented insights.

After analyzing approximately 200 different collision scenarios, the team concluded that a wide range of impacts could scatter the appropriate amount of ice into Saturn’s Roche limit, where it would settle into the icy rings. This finding supports the hypothesis that the rings formed from the remnants of colliding moons.

Furthermore, the study noted that alternative theories could not explain the composition of Saturn’s rings, as they failed to account for the absence of rock within the rings. Therefore, the new research contributes significantly to understanding the origins of Saturn’s rings.

Future research will continue to build upon these findings and shed further light on the intriguing mystery surrounding the formation of Saturn’s iconic rings.

Πηγές:

– “A Recent Impact Origin of Saturn’s Rings and Mid-sized Moons” – The Astrophysical Journal
– NASA
– Durham University
– Glasgow University

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Οι ελέφαντες βασίζονται στην όραση για να διατηρήσουν την ισορροπία, μελετήστε τα ευρήματα

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Οι προσομοιώσεις υπερυπολογιστών αποκαλύπτουν την προέλευση των δακτυλίων και των φεγγαριών του Κρόνου

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Οι Νεάντερταλ που συνυπάρχουν με τον Homo sapiens στην Ευρώπη μπορεί να έχουν επηρεαστεί από τη φέρουσα ικανότητα φυτοφάγων

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Οι ελέφαντες βασίζονται στην όραση για να διατηρήσουν την ισορροπία, μελετήστε τα ευρήματα

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι προσομοιώσεις υπερυπολογιστών αποκαλύπτουν την προέλευση των δακτυλίων και των φεγγαριών του Κρόνου

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι Νεάντερταλ που συνυπάρχουν με τον Homo sapiens στην Ευρώπη μπορεί να έχουν επηρεαστεί από τη φέρουσα ικανότητα φυτοφάγων

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ανακάλυψη διπλού μετεωρίτη της Νότιας Αφρικής: Ξεκλείδωμα των μυστικών του διαστήματος

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια