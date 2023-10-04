Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires in NSW

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires in NSW

A new fire modelling system named Athena, powered by Artificial Intelligence and data from the CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab, is set to revolutionize the fight against bushfires in New South Wales (NSW). The NSW Rural Fire Service is deploying Athena for the first time after successful trials last year.

Using the fire behaviour model known as Spark, developed by the CSIRO’s Bushfire Behaviour and Risks team, Athena can predict and map out bushfires, accurately detect the path of fires, and locate firefighter trucks and water resources. Dr Mahesh Prakash, overseeing Dr Andrew Sullivan’s work, says that Spark has the potential to save lives.

On its first operational run, Athena’s fire prediction capabilities were put to the test. Over 85 blazes were simulated on Athena’s map, highlighting the alarming reality of the hottest September on record.

This cutting-edge technology will greatly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of bushfire management in NSW. By providing accurate predictions and real-time fire mapping, emergency services can respond more effectively to protect lives and property. Additionally, the ability to locate and deploy firefighting resources more efficiently will help contain fires and minimize their impact.

Athena’s deployment marks a significant step forward in the battle against bushfires. By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence and utilizing advanced fire modelling techniques, this system has the potential to revolutionize how we prevent, detect, and manage bushfires in the future.

Πηγές:

– The Sydney Morning Herald
– The CSIRO’s Black Mountain fire lab

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Το κρανίο Triceratops βρέθηκε στον Καναδά Τώρα εκτίθεται στο Βασιλικό Μουσείο Tyrrell

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Οι αστρονόμοι ανακαλύπτουν παράξενη έκρηξη στο σύμπαν: Το μυστήριο του φωτεινού γρήγορου μπλε οπτικού παροδικού

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Οι επιστήμονες αντιμετωπίζουν «καλό πρόβλημα» καθώς το δοχείο δειγμάτων περιέχει άφθονο υλικό από τον αστεροειδή Bennu

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Το κρανίο Triceratops βρέθηκε στον Καναδά Τώρα εκτίθεται στο Βασιλικό Μουσείο Tyrrell

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι αστρονόμοι ανακαλύπτουν παράξενη έκρηξη στο σύμπαν: Το μυστήριο του φωτεινού γρήγορου μπλε οπτικού παροδικού

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι επιστήμονες αντιμετωπίζουν «καλό πρόβλημα» καθώς το δοχείο δειγμάτων περιέχει άφθονο υλικό από τον αστεροειδή Bennu

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η Κίνα σχεδιάζει να επεκτείνει τον Διαστημικό Σταθμό ως εναλλακτική λύση του ISS

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια