Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Μελέτη δείχνει ότι το συμπλήρωμα κρεατίνης μπορεί να ωφελήσει το σύνδρομο κόπωσης μετά την COVID-19

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Μελέτη δείχνει ότι το συμπλήρωμα κρεατίνης μπορεί να ωφελήσει το σύνδρομο κόπωσης μετά την COVID-19

A new clinical trial published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition suggests that dietary creatine supplementation may have potential benefits for individuals suffering from post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome, commonly known as long COVID. The trial involved 12 participants with post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome who were randomly assigned to either a placebo group or a group that received 4 grams of creatine monohydrate per day for six months.

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in muscle cells and is known for its role in cellular energy production during short bursts of intense physical activity. It is often used as a supplement to enhance athletic performance and promote muscle growth. However, this study explored its potential benefits for individuals with post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome.

The results of the trial showed that creatine supplementation led to a significant increase in creatine levels in both leg muscles and the brain. Additionally, after three months of supplementation, participants reported a significant reduction in general fatigue. At the six-month follow-up, they also experienced improvements in symptoms such as loss of taste, breathing difficulties, body aches, headaches, and difficulties concentrating.

The findings of this study suggest that creatine supplementation may be an effective intervention for managing post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome. However, the researchers emphasize the need for further studies to confirm these findings in different post-COVID-19 populations.

Overall, this research provides new insights into the potential benefits of creatine for individuals dealing with long COVID. Supplementing with creatine may offer relief from fatigue and improve various symptoms associated with post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome.

πηγή:
– “Effects of six-month creatine supplementation on patient- and clinician-reported outcomes, and tissue creatine levels in patients with post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome” by Jelena Slankamenac, Marijana Ranisavljev, Nikola Todorovic, Jelena Ostojic, Valdemar Stajer, and Sergej M. Ostojic. Food Science & Nutrition. doi: 10.1002/fsn3.3597.

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Η Κίνα σχεδιάζει να επεκτείνει τον Διαστημικό Σταθμό ως εναλλακτική λύση του ISS

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο Hubble καταγράφει εκπληκτική εικόνα του φακοειδούς γαλαξία NGC 612

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Έργο της NASA's Daily Minor Planet: Βοηθήστε να ανακαλύψετε νέους αστεροειδείς και να τους παρακολουθήσετε

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Η Κίνα σχεδιάζει να επεκτείνει τον Διαστημικό Σταθμό ως εναλλακτική λύση του ISS

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο Hubble καταγράφει εκπληκτική εικόνα του φακοειδούς γαλαξία NGC 612

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Έργο της NASA's Daily Minor Planet: Βοηθήστε να ανακαλύψετε νέους αστεροειδείς και να τους παρακολουθήσετε

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η Ιαπωνία κάνει άλλη μια βολή στην εξερεύνηση της Σελήνης, θα μπορούσε να είναι η πέμπτη χώρα που προσγειώθηκε στη Σελήνη

6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια