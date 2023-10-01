Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Νέο βιβλίο μαγειρικής με οδηγούς χημικών συνταγών Αναζήτηση για εξωγήινη ζωή

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

1 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Scientists have compiled a comprehensive list of chemical recipes that have the potential to form life, which can guide the search for life on distant exoplanets. These recipes involve combinations of molecules from across the periodic table and generate self-reproducing patterns of reactions known as autocatalytic reactions.

Autocatalytic reactions encourage the repeated occurrence of the same reaction and are considered crucial for sustaining life. The researchers have identified 270 combinations of molecules that have the potential for sustained autocatalysis. These recipes can help scientists simulate the conditions observed in distant exoplanets and investigate the potential for life.

While it may never be possible to definitively know how life originated on Earth, the researchers believe that by recreating planetary conditions in a test tube, they can understand the dynamics of sustaining life in the first place. By using the newly published list of recipes, scientists can investigate the potential for life on exoplanets by simulating the conditions observed in these distant worlds.

The research also has implications for filtering out exoplanets where life may not exist. By understanding the type of chemical reactions taking place in an abiotic or prebiotic environment, scientists can more easily identify false-positive biosignatures. This knowledge will help narrow down the search for habitable exoplanets and focus efforts on those with the greatest potential for hosting life.

Overall, this comprehensive cookbook of chemical recipes provides valuable insights into the potential biochemistries that could exist beyond Earth. It opens up new avenues for the exploration of life in the universe and enhances our understanding of the conditions necessary for life to emerge.

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

