Νέα μέθοδος υποστηρίζει την ύπαρξη αρχαίου ωκεανού στον Άρη

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

21 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
A recent study has utilized a novel method to analyze the gravitational force of Mars, providing further evidence that the planet once had a large northern ocean. Led by Professor Jaroslav Klokočník from the Astronomical Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences, the research defines the scope of the northern Martian paleo-ocean in greater detail.

Published in the journal Icarus, the study highlights the use of the gravity approach to detect the presence of water on Mars. This method has previously been successful in identifying water bodies on Earth, such as the shoreline of a long-ago lake in northern Africa. By analyzing the gravity aspects of Mars, scientists gain a better understanding of the planet’s geological and hydrological characteristics.

The researchers employed a process developed by Klokočník, which involves analyzing gravity aspects calculated from gravity anomaly measurements. Gravity aspects are mathematical products that characterize the gravitational anomalies of a planetary body. In addition, they used topographic data captured by NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor.

This new approach significantly improves upon previous methods of mapping a surface solely based on gravity anomalies. By integrating topographic data, scientists can obtain a more comprehensive understanding of Martian geology and geophysics.

The implications of this research go beyond Mars, as the gravity aspects method has been applied to other celestial bodies as well. In a separate study published in Scientific Reports, the method was used to compare Earth’s geographic features with those of Venus.

The findings of this study contribute to our knowledge of Mars’ geological history and provide further clues about the potential for life on the planet. Understanding the existence of ancient oceans on Mars is a crucial step towards uncovering the possibility of past or present life forms.

Ορισμοί:
Gravity anomalies: Areas of varying gravitational force exerted by surface features of a planetary body.
Gravity aspects: Mathematical products that characterize the gravitational anomalies of a planetary body.
Topographic data: Information about the shape and elevation of the land surface of a planet or other celestial body.

Πηγές:
– Study published in the journal Icarus, affiliated with the American Astronomical Society’s Division for Planetary Sciences.
– Study published in Scientific Reports.
– Jaroslav Klokočník – Professor Emeritus at the Astronomical Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences.
– Gunther Kletetschka – Associate Research Professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute and affiliated with Charles University in the Czech Republic.

