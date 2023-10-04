Ζωή στην πόλη

Επιστήμη

Το Θεωρητικό Πλαίσιο Ενοποιεί τη Φυσική και τη Βιολογία για να εξηγήσει την εξέλιξη και την πολυπλοκότητα

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023
An international team of researchers has developed a new theoretical framework called assembly theory, which bridges the gap between physics and biology and provides a unified approach for understanding how complexity and evolution emerge in nature. The research, published in Nature, represents a significant advancement in our fundamental comprehension of biological evolution and how it relates to the physical laws of the universe.

Assembly theory builds upon previous work by the team, where they developed a complexity score called the molecular assembly index to measure the complexity of molecules. This index correlated high complexity values with life-derived molecules. The new study introduces mathematical formalism around the concept of “assembly” as a physical quantity that captures the amount of selection required to produce complex objects based on their abundance and assembly indices.

Lead author Professor Sara Walker explains that assembly theory provides a new perspective on physics, chemistry, and biology, showing that they are different perspectives of the same underlying reality. The theory aims to bridge the gap between reductionist physics and Darwinian evolution, offering a fundamental theory that unifies inert and living matter.

The researchers demonstrated how assembly theory can be applied to quantify selection and evolution in systems ranging from simple molecules to complex polymers and cellular structures. It explains both the discovery of new objects and the selection of existing ones, allowing for open-ended increases in complexity.

According to co-lead author Professor Lee Cronin, assembly theory has the potential to transform fields from cosmology to computer science and represents a new frontier at the intersection of physics, chemistry, biology, and information theory.

The researchers plan to further refine assembly theory and explore its applications for characterizing known and unknown life, testing hypotheses about the emergence of life from non-living matter. The experimental testability of the theory opens up the possibility of using it to design experiments that could solve the origin of life by creating living systems from scratch in the laboratory.

Overall, assembly theory promises to provide profound new insights into the physics underlying biological complexity and evolutionary innovation, and it opens up many new questions and research directions at the boundary of the physical and life sciences.

Sources: Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06600-9)

