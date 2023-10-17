Οι επιστήμονες οραματίζονται την επικοινωνία των φυτών χρησιμοποιώντας πτητικές οργανικές ενώσεις

Scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding how plants communicate with each other when under threat. This phenomenon, known as plant-to-plant communication via volatile organic compounds (VOCs), was first discovered in 1983. The team of researchers used innovative equipment and imaging techniques to visualize the specific VOCs responsible for the communication and the cells within plants that react to these signals.

Plants release VOCs into the atmosphere when they are damaged by insects or other threats. Neighboring plants interpret these VOCs as danger signals and activate their defense responses against potential harm. Over 30 different plant species have been observed engaging in this airborne communication.

The scientists constructed equipment to pump VOCs emitted by damaged plants onto undamaged neighboring plants. They combined this with a real-time fluorescent imaging system to visualize the response of the plants. The researchers identified two specific VOCs, (Z)-3-hexenal and (E)-2-hexenal, which are responsible for inducing a calcium-dependent defense response in plants.

Further experiments revealed that guard cells, which are responsible for regulating the opening and closing of stomata (small pores on plant surfaces), are the first to exhibit a response to the VOCs. These findings provide insights into the intricate communication mechanisms of plants and their ability to protect themselves from potential threats.

The research, led by Professor Masatsugu Toyota, will be published in the journal Nature Communications on October 17, 2023. The team hopes that this newfound understanding of plant communication will contribute to advancements in plant protection and agriculture.

Πηγές:

Nature Communications – Journal

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) – Chemical compounds released by plants in response to damage or threats

Guard Cells – Bean-shaped cells on plant surfaces that regulate the opening and closing of stomata

Phytohormones – Plant hormones that regulate various physiological processes