NASA’s Perseverance rover has achieved a significant milestone by successfully maneuvering through a hazardous patch of Martian land with the assistance of its automatic navigation system, AutoNav. This feat saved scientists valuable time, allowing them to focus on conducting more scientific research.

Typically, the mission team manually charts the rover’s course. However, AutoNav proved to be exceptional in this instance as it safely guided Perseverance around rocks that were hidden from orbiter images. Del Sesto, the deputy rover planner lead for Perseverance, stated that the area was densely littered with large rocks, which posed a challenge. Going around the obstacles would have taken weeks, leaving less time for scientific exploration. Therefore, the team decided to rely on AutoNav and navigate directly through the hazardous terrain.

In late June, Perseverance entered the boulder field known as “Snowdrift Peak” and, guided by AutoNav, successfully traversed the area. By the end of July, the rover had traveled 759 meters (0.8 kilometers), slightly longer than the 520 meters (0.5 kilometers) it would have covered in a straight line. AutoNav’s assistance enabled Perseverance to navigate around rocks that were not visible to the mission team, demonstrating the effectiveness of the automatic navigation system.

Automatic navigation has been crucial for NASA’s Mars rovers since 1997 when the first rover, Sojourner, evaded dangerous rocks using a silicon-based navigator. However, the rover needed to pause frequently to reorient itself due to its limited memory. Subsequent rovers improved upon this technology, with Perseverance now equipped with powerful cameras and a dedicated computer for real-time image processing. This allows AutoNav to plan the route without requiring the rover to stop and make decisions.

Perseverance’s dual computer system has also enabled it to set previous records on Mars, including driving 699.9 meters (0.6 kilometers) in the Jezero Crater without human review. Recently, the rover embarked on its fourth science campaign, exploring the inner regions of Jezero Crater’s western rim. This area is known to be rich in carbonates, providing valuable insights into the possibility of ancient microbial life on Mars.

The navigation challenges in this new terrain will test AutoNav’s capabilities, but the mission team is confident and prepared to overcome any obstacles. Perseverance continues to surpass expectations, showcasing the value of advanced navigation systems in exploring the red planet.

