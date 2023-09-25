Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Το Parker Solar Probe της NASA εξερευνά την ισχυρή στεφανιαία μαζική εκτίναξη

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το Parker Solar Probe της NASA εξερευνά την ισχυρή στεφανιαία μαζική εκτίναξη

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has made history by safely flying through one of the most powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) ever recorded. Launched in 2018, the probe was specifically designed to study our local star, the Sun. Just two months after its launch, it broke the record for the closest approach to the Sun by a spacecraft. Equipped with a solar shield, the probe has come within 8.5 million kilometers (5.3 million miles) of the Sun’s surface and is expected to break this record as it continues its mission.

In September 2022, the Parker Solar Probe flew directly into a CME and remained within the plasma for a few days. This provided researchers with valuable data on the interaction between a CME and the cosmic dust and debris present in our solar system, a phenomenon that was previously only theorized. The CME displaced the cosmic debris up to a distance of approximately 9.6 million kilometers (6 million miles), but the void it created was quickly refilled. Understanding how CMEs propagate through the interplanetary medium will contribute to predicting and tracking potentially dangerous space weather.

The mission of the Parker Solar Probe has been eventful, with recent data improving our understanding of high-speed solar winds. As the probe moves closer to the Sun over the next two years, more discoveries are expected to come from this groundbreaking mission.

Πηγές:
– Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Ο θαλάσσιος πάγος της Ανταρκτικής φτάνει σε μέγιστο επίπεδο ρεκόρ

26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Η SpaceX εκτοξεύει 21 νέους δορυφόρους σε τροχιά

26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Η δραματική πτώση του θαλάσσιου πάγου της Ανταρκτικής: Μια αλλαγή καθεστώτος με εκτεταμένες συνέπειες

26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Ο θαλάσσιος πάγος της Ανταρκτικής φτάνει σε μέγιστο επίπεδο ρεκόρ

26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η SpaceX εκτοξεύει 21 νέους δορυφόρους σε τροχιά

26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η δραματική πτώση του θαλάσσιου πάγου της Ανταρκτικής: Μια αλλαγή καθεστώτος με εκτεταμένες συνέπειες

26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέα έρευνα υποδηλώνει ότι η ακραία ζέστη μπορεί να οδηγήσει σε εξαφάνιση του ανθρώπου

26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια