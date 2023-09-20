Ζωή στην πόλη

Οι αστροναύτες της NASA κάνουν εξάσκηση για το τρέξιμο στην επιφάνεια εκτόξευσης για την αποστολή σελήνης

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

20 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Four astronauts preparing for the Artemis II mission, which is scheduled to go to the moon next year, recently took a practice run to the launch pad in new crew transport vehicles at Kennedy Space Center. The astronauts, including NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, as well as Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, suited up in orange spacesuits and rode in the crew transportation vehicles from the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to Launch Pad 39-B.

The dry run was conducted to demonstrate normal launch day procedures in preparation for the mission, which could launch as early as November 2024. The Artemis II mission will be the first crewed flight on NASA’s powerful Space Launch System rocket, with astronauts riding in the Orion space capsule. The mission is planned to be a 10-day journey around the moon, but there are no plans for a lunar landing.

The Artemis III mission, which is planned to take humans back to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972, will rely on SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft as the human landing system. However, the Starship spacecraft is still under development and is expected to be ready by December 2025.

The Artemis II mission will follow the successful uncrewed test flight of Artemis I, which pushed the limits of the Orion spacecraft to ensure the safety of human passengers. The Orion capsule and the European service module for Artemis II are already at Kennedy Space Center, but will not be ready until April. The core stage booster is awaiting transport from NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, while the two solid rocket boosters are being transported by train from Utah.

NASA technicians have begun connecting the four RS-25 engines, which were converted from the Space Shuttle Program, to the base of the core stage. The core stage is expected to arrive in November, and the stacking of the Space Launch System will begin in February 2024 at Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building.

Πηγές:

  • Orlando Sentinel
  • Citation: NASA’s moonbound Artemis astronauts take new ride to launch pad in practice run (2023, September 20) retrieved 20 September 2023 from [source]

