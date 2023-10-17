Ζωή στην πόλη

Επιστήμη

Το διαστημόπλοιο Lucy πλησιάζει στον πρώτο στόχο αστεροειδή στη 12ετή αποστολή του

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

17 Οκτωβρίου 2023
The Lucy spacecraft, launched by NASA in October 2021, is inching closer to its first target, a small asteroid called Dinikinesh. After traveling over 33 million miles in space, Lucy is now 4.7 million miles away from the asteroid. However, it still needs to travel another 16 million miles to reach Dinikinesh on November 1.

The team behind the mission has observed that the asteroid’s brightness has been increasing as Lucy approaches it. The spacecraft has been using its high-resolution camera, L’LORRI, to capture a series of images for optical navigation. By comparing the asteroid’s position against the star background, the team can ensure a precise flyby.

To adjust its trajectory, Lucy carried out a small correction maneuver on September 29, changing its speed by about 0.1 miles per hour. This will allow the spacecraft to pass within 265 miles of the asteroid during the flyby. There will be another opportunity to adjust the trajectory in October if necessary.

During a brief communications blackout from October 6 to mid-October, Lucy continued capturing images of the asteroid, which will be sent back to Earth once communication is reestablished.

Dinikinesh is a tiny space rock in the main asteroid belt, measuring only about half a mile wide. It was added to the mission’s itinerary to test the spacecraft’s terminal tracking system for precise imaging during high-speed encounters with asteroids.

Lucy will continue its journey to visit seven more asteroids in the Trojan group, starting in 2027. The Trojans are a group of asteroids that lead and follow Jupiter as it orbits the Sun.

The mission is named after the Australopithecine fossil, Lucy, discovered in 1974. Dinikinesh, also known as Lucy, is the Ethiopian name for the human-ancestor fossil. The asteroid was discovered in 1999 and was selected as a target for the mission in January.

Πηγή: NASA

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

