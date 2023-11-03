Οι αστρονόμοι ανακαλύπτουν ένα πύρινο νέο πλανητικό σύστημα

Astronomers, studying data from NASA’s retired Kepler space telescope, have made an astounding discovery – a brand-new system of seven scorching planets orbiting a distant star that surpasses the size and temperature of our own sun. These newly-found exoplanets are described as “sweltering” and engulfed in the intense radiant heat emitted by their sun-like host star.

The star in question, known as Kepler-385, is approximately 10% larger and 5% hotter than our sun, generating an unparalleled amount of heat per unit area that exceeds anything experienced by planets within our own solar system. All seven planets in this system are larger than Earth, with the two inner planets being only slightly larger, while the remaining five planets dwarf Earth in size, measuring twice its diameter.

According to NASA, the inner planets are believed to possibly have rocky compositions and thin atmospheres, while the outer five planets are anticipated to possess thick atmospheres. This unique combination of factors makes the Kepler-385 system a fascinating subject for further research and exploration.

The significance of this discovery lies not only in the existence of this extraordinary system, but also in the fact that it is quite rare to find a system with more than six planet candidates. The Kepler-385 system has been officially cataloged by NASA, highlighting the crucial contribution of the Kepler telescope in identifying and documenting the existence of such planetary systems. The comprehensive catalog produced by NASA has paved the way for discoveries like Kepler-385 and provides accurate information about each system.

The Kepler space telescope, primarily operational from 2009 to 2013 with an extended mission until 2018, has revolutionized our understanding of the universe. Its observations demonstrated that there are more planets than stars in our galaxy, painting a detailed picture of the diverse range of exoplanets and their accompanying systems.

Lead author Jack Lissauer, a research scientist at NASA’s Ames Research Center, emphasized the significance of the catalog, stating that it enables astronomers to delve deeper into the characteristics of these exoplanets. With this newly gained knowledge, scientists can continue to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos and expand our understanding of the vast reaches of space.

FAQs about the Newly Discovered Kepler-385 System:

1. What makes the Kepler-385 system noteworthy?

The Kepler-385 system stands out due to its unique combination of seven scorching planets, orbiting a distant, sun-like star that is larger and hotter than our own sun.

2. Are all the planets in this system larger than Earth?

Yes, all seven planets discovered in the Kepler-385 system are larger than Earth. The two inner planets are slightly larger, while the remaining five planets are about twice the size of Earth.

3. What is the temperature like in this system?

The planets in the Kepler-385 system are described as “sweltering” and experience intense radiant heat emitted by their host star, which is 5% hotter than our sun.

4. What do we know about the composition of these planets?

The inner planets of the Kepler-385 system are believed to have rocky compositions and possibly possess thin atmospheres. On the other hand, the five outer planets are expected to have thick atmospheres.

5. How significant is the catalog produced by NASA?

The catalog produced by NASA is crucial in providing accurate information and enabling the discovery of systems like Kepler-385. It is the most comprehensive and precise list of Kepler planet candidates and their properties to date.