Επιστήμη

Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

18 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Το Juno Probe της NASA πλησιάζει το φεγγάρι Io του Δία, καταγράφει εκπληκτικές εικόνες

NASA’s Juno probe, currently orbiting Jupiter, has been getting progressively closer to the Jovian moon Io, which is known to be the most volcanically active world in our solar system. On its 55th journey around Jupiter, Juno came within just 7,270 miles of Io’s surface, capturing some of the clearest images ever taken of the moon.

The images reveal dark splotches indicating lava flows, volcanos rising from the moon’s surface, and potential volcanic plumes blowing into space. These views have been processed by professional and amateur image processors, some of whom work for NASA or related space research programs.

Scott Bolton, the principal investigator of the Juno mission, stated that the spacecraft will get even closer to Io during its next passes in December and January 2024. This proximity will allow for more detailed observations and data collection.

The intense volcanic activity on Io is a result of its continuous gravitational interactions with Jupiter and its neighboring moons Europa and Ganymede. Io experiences constant stretching and squeezing, which leads to the creation of the lava seen erupting from its numerous volcanoes.

While Io itself is not suitable for life, scientists are particularly interested in exploring the nearby moon Europa. Europa is believed to have a salty sea beneath its icy shell, making it a potential candidate for hosting present-day environments suitable for life beyond Earth.

In 2024, NASA plans to launch the Europa Clipper spacecraft, which will conduct detailed reconnaissance of Jupiter’s moon Europa. The probe will investigate whether Europa could harbor conditions suitable for life.

Πηγή: NASA

Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

