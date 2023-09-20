NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft is set to deliver the largest asteroid sample to date, closing out a seven-year mission. On Sunday, the spacecraft will fly by Earth and drop off at least a cupful of rubble it grabbed from the asteroid Bennu. The sample capsule will parachute into the Utah desert while the mothership zooms off to explore another asteroid.

Scientists expect to obtain around a half pound (250 grams) of pebbles and dust from Bennu, which is significantly more than the small amount collected by Japan from two other asteroids. These asteroid samples act as preserved time capsules, providing valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the origins of life on Earth.

Osiris-Rex, which launched in 2016, arrived at Bennu in 2018 and spent two years studying the asteroid before attempting to collect samples. During the sample collection, the spacecraft encountered a few challenges, including a jammed lid that caused some of the collected material to spill into space. Nevertheless, the remaining samples were successfully secured in the capsule.

Bennu, discovered in 1999, is believed to be a remnant of a larger asteroid that collided with another space rock. It measures approximately one-third of a mile wide and is covered in black rugged terrain filled with boulders. By studying Bennu up-close, scientists hope to gain valuable information that could help develop strategies to deflect the asteroid if its path poses a threat to Earth in the future.

Osiris-Rex will release the sample capsule from a distance of 63,000 miles and four hours later, it will land in the Utah Test and Training Range. The capsule, measuring nearly 3 feet wide and 1.6 feet tall, will descend at a speed of 27,650 mph before the parachute slows it down for a gentle landing. Once the capsule is retrieved, it will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for analysis.

This mission marks NASA’s third sample return from deep space, with previous missions retrieving solar wind particles, comet dust, and microscopic grains from asteroids. The agency plans to publicly reveal the contents of the Bennu sample on October 11. This fall, NASA will also launch two more asteroid missions, further advancing our understanding of these celestial bodies and their significance in the study of our solar system.

Πηγές:

- Το Associated Press

– NASA