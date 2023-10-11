Ζωή στην πόλη

Επιστήμη

Η NASA αποκαλύπτει τη μεγαλύτερη παράδοση δειγμάτων αστεροειδών ποτέ

Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

11 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Η NASA αποκαλύπτει τη μεγαλύτερη παράδοση δειγμάτων αστεροειδών ποτέ

NASA recently showcased its unprecedented collection of asteroid samples brought back to Earth by its Osiris-Rex spacecraft. The samples, consisting of ancient black dust and chunks, were obtained from the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu, located almost 60 million miles away. This delivery marks the largest amount of asteroid material ever returned to our planet.

Scientists and NASA leaders gathered at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, for the reveal. The mission’s lead scientist, Dante Lauretta from the University of Arizona, described the collection process as slow and meticulous. Although the exact quantity of the samples is yet to be determined, it is anticipated to be at least a cupful of rocks, significantly more than what Japan brought back from their previous asteroid missions.

The main sample chamber, which is still sealed, contains black dust and particles that have settled along its outer edge. According to Lauretta, these samples are already considered scientific treasure. Additionally, Bill Nelson, the administrator of NASA, highlighted that the asteroid rubble holds water in the form of water-bearing clay minerals.

The successful collection and delivery of these asteroid samples provide scientists with invaluable insights into the composition and origins of these objects. By analyzing the carbon-rich material, researchers hope to uncover clues about the early solar system’s formation and the potential role that asteroids played in delivering water and other essential ingredients to Earth.

This milestone achievement represents a significant step forward in our understanding of asteroids and their impact on our planet’s history. As scientists continue to examine these samples, they may unlock new discoveries about the building blocks of our solar system and the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

Πηγές:

– Original Article: [Insert Source URL]
- Ορισμοί:
– Asteroid: A small, rocky object that orbits the sun, typically found in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
– Osiris-Rex: NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer spacecraft.
– Carbon-rich: Refers to the abundance of carbon-based compounds and materials.
– Water-bearing clay minerals: These minerals contain chemically bound water molecules within their crystal structures.

