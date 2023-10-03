Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Ερχόμενοι διαστημικοί περίπατοι για πρώτη φορά αστροναύτες της NASA

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

3 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Ερχόμενοι διαστημικοί περίπατοι για πρώτη φορά αστροναύτες της NASA

Two upcoming spacewalks outside the International Space Station will be conducted by NASA astronauts who are both first-time spacewalkers. NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara will participate in spacewalks on October 12 and October 20, accompanied by ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen on the first spacewalk and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli on the second.

The spacewalks will involve science research and station maintenance tasks. During the first spacewalk, O’Hara and Mogensen will collect samples to analyze for the presence of microorganisms on the exterior of the station. They will also replace a high-definition camera and perform maintenance work in preparation for future spacewalks.

The second spacewalk will involve the removal of a faulty electronics box and the replacement of a Trundle Bearing Assembly on the station’s solar arrays. These bearings allow the solar arrays to properly track the sun as the station orbits the Earth.

The news conference previewing the spacewalks will be held on October 6 at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The event will be aired live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

This will be the first spacewalk for both O’Hara and Mogensen, while Moghbeli will be participating in her second spacewalk. The spacewalks will be conducted under the guidance of experts from the International Space Station Program and NASA Johnson.

For media interested in participating, they must contact the Johnson newsroom by phone or email. Questions for the news conference can also be submitted on social media using #AskNASA.

The first spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT and will last approximately six hours, with NASA TV coverage starting at 8:30 a.m. The second spacewalk will begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT and will last approximately six and a half hours, with NASA TV coverage starting at 6 a.m.

For more information about the International Space Station and its research and operations, visit NASA’s official website.

Πηγές: NASA

Ορισμοί:
– Spacewalk: An activity performed by astronauts outside a spacecraft while in space, usually for maintenance or scientific research purposes.
– Microorganisms: Microscopic organisms such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi that are too small to be seen with the naked eye.
– Trundle Bearing Assembly: A component that allows for the smooth rotation of the International Space Station’s solar arrays to track the sun.

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Το τηλεσκόπιο James Webb της NASA ανιχνεύει πιθανά σημάδια ζωής σε μακρινό πλανήτη

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Οι σεληνιακές αποστολές της Κίνας προχωρούν καθώς το Πεκίνο σχεδιάζει για μελλοντικές αποστολές σελήνης και ερευνητικό σταθμό

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires in NSW

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Το τηλεσκόπιο James Webb της NASA ανιχνεύει πιθανά σημάδια ζωής σε μακρινό πλανήτη

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι σεληνιακές αποστολές της Κίνας προχωρούν καθώς το Πεκίνο σχεδιάζει για μελλοντικές αποστολές σελήνης και ερευνητικό σταθμό

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires in NSW

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό σκάφος OSIRIS-REx της NASA επιστρέφει ιστορικό δείγμα αστεροειδών στη Γη

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια