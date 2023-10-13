Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Το διαστημόπλοιο Psyche της NASA ξεκινά την αποστολή σε αστεροειδή καλυμμένο με μέταλλο

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Το διαστημόπλοιο Psyche της NASA ξεκινά την αποστολή σε αστεροειδή καλυμμένο με μέταλλο

Nasa’s Psyche spacecraft has embarked on a six-year journey to explore a rare metal-covered asteroid, marking the first-ever mission to a metal world. The asteroid, known as Psyche, is believed to be the remnants of an early planet’s core and could provide valuable insights into the inner workings of Earth and other rocky planets.

The spacecraft was launched by SpaceX from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and is set to reach the asteroid in 2029. Psyche is the largest of the nine known metal-rich asteroids and is located in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University expressed excitement about the mission, stating, “It’s long been humans’ dream to go to the metal core of our Earth… There’s one way in our solar system that we can look at a metal core, and that is by going to this asteroid.”

Scientists believe the asteroid to be approximately 144 miles (232 km) across at its widest point and 173 miles (280 km) long, with a surface brimming with iron, nickel, and other metals. They also anticipate the presence of silicates and expect the surface to be covered in fine metal grains from cosmic impacts.

In addition to offering insights into the formation of the solar system, the Psyche mission aims to answer fundamental questions about life on Earth. The asteroid could shed light on the origins of life and the factors that make our planet habitable. The core of Earth, composed primarily of iron, generates a magnetic field that protects our atmosphere and enables life to flourish.

The $1.2 billion mission, led by Arizona State University on behalf of NASA, will take a roundabout route to reach the asteroid. The spacecraft will use Mars for a gravity boost in 2026 before reaching Psyche in 2031 and attempting to enter orbit around it.

Overall, the Psyche mission promises to revolutionize our understanding of planetary cores and provide invaluable insights into the cosmic processes that shaped our solar system.

Πηγές:
– NASA’s Psyche Mission: https://www.nasa.gov/mission-pages/psyche/index.html
– Arizona State University: https://asunow.asu.edu/20190314-arizona-impact-major-study-reveals-bomb-scarred-asteroid-psyche

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Η δακτυλιοειδής έκλειψη Ηλίου ευχαριστεί τους αστρολόγους και τους αστρονόμους

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Η ξήρανση της λίμνης Urmia: Μια οικολογική κρίση στο Ιράν

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Οι επιστήμονες ανακαλύπτουν νέα φάση του υπεριονικού πάγου, ρίχνοντας φως σε μαγνητικά πεδία γιγάντων πάγου

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Η δακτυλιοειδής έκλειψη Ηλίου ευχαριστεί τους αστρολόγους και τους αστρονόμους

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η ξήρανση της λίμνης Urmia: Μια οικολογική κρίση στο Ιράν

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οι επιστήμονες ανακαλύπτουν νέα φάση του υπεριονικού πάγου, ρίχνοντας φως σε μαγνητικά πεδία γιγάντων πάγου

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

The Future Supercontinent: Pangea Ultima

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια