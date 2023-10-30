Νέα προσέγγιση για την ασφαλή απόσυρση του Διεθνούς Διαστημικού Σταθμού: Η πρόκληση της ακρίβειας

NASA is in the midst of strategizing a safe retirement plan for the International Space Station (ISS), a mission that presents more complexity than meets the eye. Recognizing the potential catastrophic consequences if handled improperly, the space agency is placing great importance on deorbiting the station without endangering human lives on Earth. NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP) recently discussed the need for precise maneuvers to guide the ISS during its descent, emphasizing the criticality of avoiding an uncontrolled deorbit.

Instead of relying on conventional methods, NASA has devised an innovative approach: employing a “space tug.” A space tug is a specialized spacecraft designed to transfer cargo between different orbits. This method shows promise as a safe and accurate means of retiring the ISS. However, the significant drawback lies in its cost-effectiveness. Implementing the space tug solution would require a boost in NASA’s space budget, necessitating support from the government, particularly President Joe Biden’s administration.

The ISS, which surpassed its intended lifespan of 15 years, has been orbiting the Earth for the past 24 years. Patricia Sanders, ASAP Chair, stressed the importance of not allowing the ISS to deorbit unpredictably. NASA’s vision incorporates a controlled descent in which the space tug gently nudges the station into the Earth’s atmosphere, causing it to burn up during re-entry before falling into a remote part of the ocean known as Point Nemo.

The primary challenges associated with this plan revolve around precision and budgetary considerations. NASA has allocated approximately $180 million to initiate the development of the space tug. However, the actual construction cost could reach as high as $1 billion. To accommodate this expense, NASA has requested a budget increase to $27.2 billion for the coming year. Regrettably, the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 signed by President Biden in June implies potential budget cuts for the space agency.

As NASA faces the possibility of budget constraints, difficult decisions may need to be made. Nevertheless, the space tug project falls among the few areas that are considered essential and non-discretionary. The success of retiring the ISS safely hinges on finding ways to navigate these challenges while ensuring the responsible allocation of resources.

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις (FAQ)

Τι είναι ο Διεθνής Διαστημικός Σταθμός (ISS); The ISS is a habitable space station operated jointly by NASA, Roscosmos, ESA, JAXA, and CSA. It serves as a scientific research laboratory and provides a platform for international cooperation in space exploration. Τι είναι το διαστημικό ρυμουλκό; A space tug is a specialized spacecraft designed to transfer cargo, including satellites or modules, between different orbits. It acts as a versatile “tugboat” in space, facilitating transportation and maneuvering. Why is retiring the ISS challenging? The sheer size of the ISS presents a significant challenge. The risk associated with its mass necessitates precise planning and execution to avoid hazards to populated areas upon its descent. Why is the space tug method preferred? The space tug method offers a safe and accurate way to retire the ISS. By gradually guiding the station into the Earth’s atmosphere, it allows controlled burning during re-entry and ensures a remote splashdown in an uninhabited ocean area. Why does the space tug project require a budget boost? The development and construction cost of the space tug is substantial. While NASA has allocated initial funds, additional resources are essential to bring the project to fruition successfully. This requires the support of the government, particularly in securing a larger space budget.

Sources: NASA, Space Policy Online