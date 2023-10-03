Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Η NASA σχεδιάζει αποστολή να ανιχνεύει αχνά ραδιοφωνικά σήματα από τη μακρινή πλευρά της Σελήνης

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

3 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Η NASA σχεδιάζει αποστολή να ανιχνεύει αχνά ραδιοφωνικά σήματα από τη μακρινή πλευρά της Σελήνης

NASA is planning to launch a mission in 2024 to place a small spacecraft on the far side of the moon in order to detect faint radio signals from the universe’s distant past. The mission, called the Lunar Surface Electromagnetic Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night), aims to place a radio telescope on the moon’s far side to observe the universe without the interference of Earth’s radio, TV, and cellphone signals.

The moon’s far side is permanently shielded from Earth’s electromagnetic noise pollution, making it an ideal location for a radio telescope. The telescope, consisting of four antennae arranged in a cross atop a rotating platform, will be able to scan for radio waves at wavelengths that are difficult to detect from Earth. It is particularly interested in picking up signals from the Dark Ages, a period when the early universe had cooled enough to allow the formation of hydrogen atoms, but before the formation of the first stars and galaxies.

The LuSEE-Night mission will rely on lunar-orbiting communication satellites to transmit information back to Earth, as it will be out of the communication range. It will also need to recharge its batteries during the lunar days, which last for two weeks, in order to function during the equally long nights. The mission is expected to last for 18 months and is considered a proof-of-concept for future, larger missions.

Πηγές:
– Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, National Post

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό σκάφος OSIRIS-REx της NASA επιστρέφει ιστορικό δείγμα αστεροειδών στη Γη

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Θεαματική εικόνα του NGC 4654: Ένας ενδιάμεσος σπειροειδής γαλαξίας στο σμήνος της Παρθένου

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Η Εξερεύνηση της Σελήνης μέσω του Προγράμματος Artemis της NASA στοχεύει να ξεκλειδώσει τα μυστικά του Βαθύ Διαστήματος

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό σκάφος OSIRIS-REx της NASA επιστρέφει ιστορικό δείγμα αστεροειδών στη Γη

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Θεαματική εικόνα του NGC 4654: Ένας ενδιάμεσος σπειροειδής γαλαξίας στο σμήνος της Παρθένου

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η Εξερεύνηση της Σελήνης μέσω του Προγράμματος Artemis της NASA στοχεύει να ξεκλειδώσει τα μυστικά του Βαθύ Διαστήματος

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η σημασία της διαχείρισης των ρυθμίσεων cookie για το απόρρητο των χρηστών

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια