Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Νέα μελέτη βρίσκει σύνδεση μεταξύ υπερβολικού χρόνου στην οθόνη και ζητημάτων ψυχικής υγείας

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

12 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Νέα μελέτη βρίσκει σύνδεση μεταξύ υπερβολικού χρόνου στην οθόνη και ζητημάτων ψυχικής υγείας

A recent study has shed light on the harmful effects of excessive screen time on mental health. Conducted by a team of researchers, the study examined the habits of individuals who spent prolonged periods of time in front of screens, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.

The findings of the study revealed a strong correlation between excessive screen time and an increased risk of mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression. The researchers discovered that individuals who spent more than four hours a day on screens were significantly more likely to experience symptoms of these conditions.

Experts believe that one of the main reasons for this correlation is the impact of screens on sleep patterns. The blue light emitted by screens can disrupt the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, leading to sleep disturbances and insomnia. Lack of quality sleep has been linked to a variety of mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression.

Additionally, excessive screen time can contribute to decreased physical activity and social isolation. When individuals spend long hours in front of screens, they are often sedentary and miss out on opportunities for exercise and social interaction. Lack of physical activity and human connection can have detrimental effects on mental well-being.

To combat the negative effects of excessive screen time, experts recommend implementing screen-free periods throughout the day. This allows individuals to take breaks from screens and engage in other activities that promote mental health, such as exercise, reading, or spending time with loved ones. Creating a healthy balance between screen time and offline activities is essential for maintaining overall well-being.

In conclusion, the recent study highlights the potential dangers of excessive screen time on mental health. It serves as a reminder for individuals to be mindful of their screen habits and take proactive measures to protect their mental well-being. By finding a healthy balance and incorporating screen-free periods, individuals can reduce their risk of experiencing mental health issues associated with excessive screen time.

Πηγές:
– Matthew Phelan, Dailymail.Com
– The American Psychiatric Association

Σημείωση: Οι διευθύνσεις URL έχουν αφαιρεθεί από τις πηγές.

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Δορυφόροι στο Διάστημα: Απειλή για τη Ραδιοαστρονομία και τη Σύνδεσή μας με τον Κόσμο

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Δορυφόροι στο Διάστημα: Απειλή για τη Ραδιοαστρονομία και τη Σύνδεσή μας με τον Κόσμο

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Φθορισμός που χρησιμοποιείται για τη μέτρηση των επιπέδων στρες σε σπόρους σόγιας που εκτίθενται στο όζον

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια