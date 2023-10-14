Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Σπάνια δακτυλιοειδής έκλειψη ηλίου που θα χαρίσει τους ουρανούς αυτό το Σαββατοκύριακο

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

14 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Σπάνια δακτυλιοειδής έκλειψη ηλίου που θα χαρίσει τους ουρανούς αυτό το Σαββατοκύριακο

This weekend, sky-gazers in the Western Hemisphere will have the opportunity to witness a stunning annular solar eclipse, known as the “ring of fire” phenomenon. Unlike a total solar eclipse, which we will have the chance to observe soon, an annular eclipse occurs when the moon is positioned in front of the sun, blocking its light and creating a ring-shaped glow around the moon.

Patrick Koehn, a Heliophysics Research and Analysis Lead at NASA, explains that during an annular eclipse, the moon appears smaller in the sky because it is at its farthest point from the Earth, known as apogee. As a result, the moon does not completely cover the sun’s disk; instead, it slides across the center, leaving behind a captivating ring of bright light.

Although the annular eclipse will not be visible along the East Coast, most states in the contiguous United States, as well as parts of Hawaii and Alaska, will experience a partial solar eclipse. This partial eclipse occurs when the moon appears to take a “bite” out of the sun’s edge. The size of the bite depends on the viewer’s proximity to the eclipse path.

It is crucial to prioritize safety when observing the eclipse. Koehn emphasizes that looking at the sun without proper protection can cause severe damage to the eyes. Specialized solar viewing glasses are highly recommended for direct viewing. These glasses can be obtained from public libraries, museums, or other sources. In the absence of solar viewing glasses, viewers can create a pinhole camera using a piece of paper or use their fingers to create a small hole to project an image of the eclipse. Another unique way to experience the event involves standing under a tree, where the gaps between the leaves create a mesmerizing display of mini eclipses.

Excitingly, this annular eclipse is the first of two solar eclipses that North Americans are well-positioned to witness. The next significant eclipse is scheduled for April of next year and will differ from the upcoming event.

Πηγές:

– NASA expert Patrick Koehn on the annular solar eclipse.

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Προσαρμογή στη βαρύτητα μετά από ένα χρόνο στο διάστημα

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Παρατηρήστε τη Νύχτα της Σελήνης: Μια Νύχτα Σεληνιακής Εξερεύνησης

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Ο διαρκής αντίκτυπος της φαλαινοθηρίας: Γενετική απώλεια σε πληθυσμούς φαλαινών

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Προσαρμογή στη βαρύτητα μετά από ένα χρόνο στο διάστημα

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Παρατηρήστε τη Νύχτα της Σελήνης: Μια Νύχτα Σεληνιακής Εξερεύνησης

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ο διαρκής αντίκτυπος της φαλαινοθηρίας: Γενετική απώλεια σε πληθυσμούς φαλαινών

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Μάρτυρας της θεαματικής έκρηξης του θερμοπίδακα ατμού στο Εθνικό Πάρκο Yellowstone

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια