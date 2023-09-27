Ζωή στην πόλη

Ο αστροναύτης της NASA Frank Rubio επιστρέφει στη Γη μετά από μακροχρόνια αποστολή στον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

27 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Ο αστροναύτης της NASA Frank Rubio επιστρέφει στη Γη μετά από μακροχρόνια αποστολή στον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with his Russian crewmates Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully landed in Kazakhstan after completing a record-breaking 371-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks the longest single spaceflight ever undertaken by an American astronaut.

Rubio, a US Army lieutenant colonel, was initially scheduled to spend six months in orbit. However, three months into his mission, the Soyuz spacecraft he was aboard started leaking coolant due to a micrometeoroid impact. To ensure the crew’s safety, a replacement Soyuz was sent to the ISS, extending Rubio’s stay in space for over a year.

On the final leg of their journey back to Earth, Rubio and his crewmates boarded the Soyuz MS-23 return vehicle, undocked from the space station, and descended into the Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule landed safely on the plains of Kazakhstan, where a Russian recovery team met them and assisted them out of the spacecraft.

Rubio expressed his joy at being back on Earth and eagerly anticipated reuniting with his family. He acknowledged the challenges of re-adapting to Earth’s gravity after spending such a long time in microgravity. Astronauts often experience changes in bone and muscle mass, degraded eyesight, and weakened immune systems during spaceflights. Rubio expects it to take anywhere from two to six months for his body to fully readjust.

As NASA continues to monitor Rubio’s recovery, scientists will gather valuable data on how prolonged space missions affect the human body. Rubio’s successful return further solidifies the collaborative efforts between NASA and Roscosmos, allowing continued transportation of astronauts to and from the ISS.

