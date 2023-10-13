Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Αστεροειδής 800 ποδιών 2021 NT14: Μια στενή συνάντηση με τη Γη

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Αστεροειδής 800 ποδιών 2021 NT14: Μια στενή συνάντηση με τη Γη

Asteroids have captivated and concerned humanity for centuries, and their frequent journeys through the cosmos often catch our attention as they pass by Earth. While most asteroids pose no immediate danger, there are a few that warrant our concern due to their immense size and proximity. One such asteroid is the 800-foot behemoth known as 2021 NT14, hurtling towards Earth at an astounding speed of 30,874 km/h.

Unlike your typical space pebble, 2021 NT14 is larger than most asteroids that come close to our cosmic neighborhood. It measures a whopping 800 feet, equivalent to the size of a stadium. Its rapid journey through space is equally remarkable, racing towards Earth at an astonishing velocity.

The asteroid is set to make its closest approach on October 13th, coming within a distance of 4.43 million miles from Earth. While this may seem far in astronomical terms, even a small deviation from its orbit could have catastrophic consequences for our planet. However, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has reassured us that the asteroid will maintain a safe distance as it passes by.

Although there is no immediate need for panic, 2021 NT14 is classified as potentially hazardous due to its immense size. Therefore, it is crucial for us to closely monitor these massive space rocks on a daily basis.

NASA relies on various observatories, such as Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, NEOWISE mission, and the upcoming NEO Surveyor, to collect a significant amount of asteroid-tracking information. Additionally, planetary radar initiatives, including JPL’s Goldstone Solar System Radar Group, play a crucial role in NASA’s NEO Observations Program.

In conclusion, while the size and speed of asteroid 2021 NT14 may initially raise concerns, NASA’s diligent tracking ensures that we can rest assured it will maintain a safe distance during its close encounter with Earth. It serves as a reminder of the importance of ongoing monitoring and study of these celestial objects.

Πηγές:
– Εργαστήριο Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) της NASA
– CNEOS Data from NASA

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

