Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Γρήγορες εκρήξεις ακτινοβολίας που συνδέονται με αστρικούς σεισμούς σε αστέρια νετρονίων, προτείνει νέα έρευνα

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

12 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Γρήγορες εκρήξεις ακτινοβολίας που συνδέονται με αστρικούς σεισμούς σε αστέρια νετρονίων, προτείνει νέα έρευνα

A recent study conducted by the University of Tokyo has shed light on the mysterious origin of Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), which are rapid blasts of radiation that sweep over Earth. FRBs are invisible to the human eye but can be detected by radio telescopes. They are extremely powerful and can outshine an entire galaxy. However, their source remains unknown.

Neutron stars, or “dead stars,” are emerging as potential suspects for the cause of FRBs. Neutron stars are formed when massive stars undergo supernova explosions and collapse, leaving behind a dense core. These stellar remnants have incredibly strong magnetic fields and can rotate up to 700 times per second.

The new research shows that starquakes on the surface of neutron stars could be responsible for FRBs. A starquake is a sudden shift that occurs on the surface of a neutron star, similar to an earthquake on Earth. The twisting of the strong magnetic fields on the star could potentially cause stress that leads to a starquake.

By analyzing the timing and emission energies of repeating FRB bursts, researchers discovered several similarities between FRBs and earthquakes. These similarities include the probability of aftershocks occurring, the rate of aftershocks decreasing with time, and the aftershock rate remaining constant even if the average rate of FRB-earthquake activity changes significantly.

These findings suggest that neutron stars have a solid crust that, when disturbed by starquakes, releases a tremendous amount of energy in the form of FRBs. Further analysis of new FRB data is needed to fully confirm this theory and gain more insights into the fundamental laws of nuclear physics.

Πηγές:
– University of Tokyo: http://www.astron.en.strefa.pl/MNRAS_V.0000.html

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Δορυφόροι στο Διάστημα: Απειλή για τη Ραδιοαστρονομία και τη Σύνδεσή μας με τον Κόσμο

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Δορυφόροι στο Διάστημα: Απειλή για τη Ραδιοαστρονομία και τη Σύνδεσή μας με τον Κόσμο

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Φθορισμός που χρησιμοποιείται για τη μέτρηση των επιπέδων στρες σε σπόρους σόγιας που εκτίθενται στο όζον

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια