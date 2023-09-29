Ζωή στην πόλη

Παράξενοι «κύκλοι νεράιδων» χαρτογραφημένοι σε 15 χώρες: Μελέτη

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Researchers have discovered that mysterious circular patches known as “fairy circles” are not limited to just Namibia and Australia, but are present in 250 locations across 15 countries. These barren soil patches surrounded by rings of vegetation have baffled scientists for years. Multiple theories have been proposed to explain their formation, but until now, the global extent of this phenomenon was unknown.

The study, published in the journal PNAS, used artificial intelligence to analyze satellite images and identified 263 sites where fairy circle patterns have been observed. These patches were found in regions such as the Sahel, Western Sahara, the Horn of Africa, Madagascar, southwest Asia, and central Australia, indicating that fairy circles are more common than previously thought.

Researchers discovered that certain soil and climate characteristics, including low nitrogen content and an average rainfall of less than 200mm/year, are associated with the presence of fairy circles. These circles also act as an additional source of water in arid regions, as rainwater flows towards the surrounding grasses.

The study’s findings suggest that fairy circles could be indicators of ecosystem degradation due to climate change. Additionally, the research opens the door to examining the resilience of these vegetation patterns to climate change and other disturbances.

The researchers have created a global atlas of fairy circles and a database that can be utilized for further research. This new information will contribute to a better understanding of the causes of these formations and their ecological importance.

Πηγές:
– Universidad de Alicante (UA), Spain
– PNAS journal

