Έμβρυα που αναπτύχθηκαν με επιτυχία στο διάστημα, ανοίγοντας δυνατότητες αναπαραγωγής πέρα ​​από τη γη

In a groundbreaking study, Japanese scientists have achieved a major milestone in space exploration: growing mouse embryos on the International Space Station (ISS) and witnessing their normal development. This discovery has significant implications, suggesting that reproduction in space could be a possibility for humans in the future.

Led by Professor Teruhiko Wakayama of the University of Yamanashi’s Advanced Biotechnology Centre and a team from the Japan Aerospace Space Agency (JAXA), the researchers sent frozen mouse embryos on a rocket to the ISS in August 2021. Once in space, the astronauts successfully thawed the early-stage embryos using a specially-designed device and allowed them to grow on the station for four days.

Contrary to expectations, the embryos developed normally under microgravity conditions, progressing into blastocysts – the critical stage where cells differentiate into the fetus and placenta. These findings were published online in the scientific journal iScience, emphasizing that gravity had no significant effect on the embryos’ development.

Furthermore, the researchers examined the condition of the DNA and genes within the blastocysts after their return to Earth. Astonishingly, there were no significant changes, indicating that the space environment did not negatively impact the embryos’ genetic materials. This discovery bolsters the argument that long-duration space travel and even potential colonization of other planets may not hinder human reproduction.

As we venture further into space and explore the possibility of establishing human colonies on other celestial bodies, understanding reproduction in microgravity environments becomes crucial. While this study provides an encouraging proof-of-concept, it is important to note that significant challenges remain before human reproduction in space can become a reality.

FAQ:

Q: What did the Japanese scientists achieve in their study?

A: The Japanese scientists grew mouse embryos on the ISS and observed their normal development, indicating the potential for human reproduction in space.

Q: Did microgravity conditions affect the embryos’ development?

A: No, the embryos developed normally under microgravity conditions, and there were no significant changes in their DNA and genes.

Ε: Ποιες είναι οι επιπτώσεις αυτής της μελέτης;

A: These findings suggest that reproduction in space could be possible for humans, which has important implications for long-duration space travel and possible colonization of other celestial bodies.