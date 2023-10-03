Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Ο ωκεανός γίνεται πιο πράσινος, πιθανώς λόγω της κλιματικής αλλαγής, ευρήματα μελέτης

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

3 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Ο ωκεανός γίνεται πιο πράσινος, πιθανώς λόγω της κλιματικής αλλαγής, ευρήματα μελέτης

Researchers from the UK and the US have discovered that 56% of the world’s oceans are becoming greener, and they believe that this change may be driven by climate change. The scientists analyzed 20 years of ocean-color data from satellites, specifically using images captured by the MODIS instrument on NASA’s Aqua satellite from 2002 to 2022.

The greening trend was observed globally, with the most significant changes occurring near and south of the equator. While the researchers suspect that climate change is the cause, they have not attributed the greener color to high sea surface temperatures. Instead, they suggest that other factors, such as mixed-layer depth or upper-ocean stratification, could play a role.

The study authors explain that the greening could be a result of an increase in detrital particles, which would affect backscattering and absorption of light at different wavelengths. They also mention that shifts in the ecosystem, such as an increase in zooplankton and colored dissolved material, could contribute to the phenomenon.

In the past, research on ocean color has mainly focused on chlorophyll and phytoplankton, which can vary from year to year. However, using the MODIS data, the researchers were able to observe a significant greening trend over a shorter timeframe. They compared their findings with climate models and confirmed that climate change is a likely factor.

Phytoplankton, the microscopic organisms responsible for the ocean’s green color, play a crucial role in marine ecosystems, serving as a vital part of the food web. Moreover, they help regulate global surface temperatures by consuming carbon dioxide. Thus, even slight changes in their populations can have far-reaching effects.

The researchers are urging other scientists to further investigate these shifts in surface-ocean ecology and their causes. This knowledge could aid in the development of policies for ocean conservation, providing insight into regions that require protection under international agreements.

Overall, this study highlights the complexity of the ocean’s response to climate change and emphasizes the importance of understanding these changes to preserve our marine ecosystems.

Πηγές:
– EcoWatch: Founded in 2005 as an Ohio-based environmental newspaper, EcoWatch is a digital platform dedicated to publishing quality, science-based content on environmental issues, causes, and solutions.
– NASA: The official website of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Οι σεληνιακές αποστολές της Κίνας προχωρούν καθώς το Πεκίνο σχεδιάζει για μελλοντικές αποστολές σελήνης και ερευνητικό σταθμό

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires in NSW

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό σκάφος OSIRIS-REx της NASA επιστρέφει ιστορικό δείγμα αστεροειδών στη Γη

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Οι σεληνιακές αποστολές της Κίνας προχωρούν καθώς το Πεκίνο σχεδιάζει για μελλοντικές αποστολές σελήνης και ερευνητικό σταθμό

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modeling System Battling Bushfires in NSW

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό σκάφος OSIRIS-REx της NASA επιστρέφει ιστορικό δείγμα αστεροειδών στη Γη

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Θεαματική εικόνα του NGC 4654: Ένας ενδιάμεσος σπειροειδής γαλαξίας στο σμήνος της Παρθένου

4 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια