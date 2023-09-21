Ζωή στην πόλη

Επιστήμη

Οι πίθηκοι αυξάνουν τη χρήση αρωματικών σημάτων για να αντισταθμίσουν την ανθρώπινη ηχορύπανση

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

21 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Οι πίθηκοι αυξάνουν τη χρήση αρωματικών σημάτων για να αντισταθμίσουν την ανθρώπινη ηχορύπανση

A new study has found that pied tamarins increase their use of scent markings to compensate for human noise pollution. The pied tamarin is a primate species found in central Brazil, but its habitat is increasingly being encroached upon by urban environments. The study, conducted by researchers from Universidade Federal do Amazonas and Anglia Ruskin University, used radio tracking to observe the behavior of nine separate groups of wild pied tamarins. The researchers found that the frequency of scent marking increased in line with noise levels caused by road traffic, aircraft, park visitors, and military activity. This suggests that the monkeys rely more on scent marking when their vocal communication becomes less effective due to human noise.

Communication is vital for the survival of a species, and pied tamarins use scent marking to convey reproductive and territorial information. The study’s lead author, Tainara Sobroza, explains that many species depend on acoustic signals for essential information, such as mate attraction, foraging, and predator alerts. The research indicates that urbanization and increased noise levels are impacting the tamarins’ communication. As the urban landscape encroaches further into their territory, scent marking is becoming more prevalent as a means of communication.

Co-author Dr. Jacob Dunn notes that humans have introduced additional stimuli to animals’ soundscapes, drowning out natural sounds. The increased use of scent marking by pied tamarins is seen as a flexible response to this environmental change. However, unlike vocal calls, scent markings are not effective for long-distance communication. With the tamarins’ habitat becoming more fragmented and groups becoming more isolated, this adaptation could have a detrimental impact on a species already at critically endangered status.

Overall, the study highlights the ways in which animals are adapting their behavior in response to human-induced changes in their environment. Understanding these adaptations is crucial for conservation efforts and ensuring the survival of endangered species.

πηγή:
– Tainara V. Sobroza et al, Do pied tamarins increase scent-marking in response to urban noise?, Ethology Ecology & Evolution

