Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Το ελικόπτερο Ingenuity Mars της NASA σημειώνει νέο ρεκόρ ταχύτητας στην 62η πτήση

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

12 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Το ελικόπτερο Ingenuity Mars της NASA σημειώνει νέο ρεκόρ ταχύτητας στην 62η πτήση

NASA has scheduled the 62nd flight of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter with the goal of achieving a new speed record for rotorcraft on Mars. Originally planned for only five flights as a technology demonstration, Ingenuity has surpassed expectations and continues to fly.

On its upcoming flight, Ingenuity will ascend to 18 meters and traverse 268 meters over 119.3 seconds, with a target speed of ten meters per second. The previous flight, Flight 60, reached a top speed of 8m/s. However, Flight 62 is expected to surpass this record, according to data analyzed by The Register.

In terms of distance covered and duration, Flight 62 will be ranked 24th and 34th, respectively. Ingenuity’s most recent milestone was achieving an altitude record of 24 meters on Flight 61 in October 2023.

It is worth noting that Ingenuity’s performance is remarkable considering its original mission was slated to end over two years ago. Operating in the challenging Martian environment, Ingenuity’s continued success is a testament to the ingenuity of the engineers and scientists behind the project.

Notably, Ingenuity’s speed record attempt coincides with another speed record set by NASA’s Perseverance Rover, which recently covered 347.7 meters in a single day without human intervention.

For its upcoming flight, Ingenuity will take off and land at Airfield Tau, with goals including imaging science targets and flight envelope expansion. The ongoing success of Ingenuity serves as an inspiration and showcases the incredible feats accomplished in exploring Mars.

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Επιστήμη

Δορυφόροι στο Διάστημα: Απειλή για τη Ραδιοαστρονομία και τη Σύνδεσή μας με τον Κόσμο

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Οι γυναίκες προτιμούν τη σωματική δύναμη στις βραχυπρόθεσμες σχέσεις, αλλά το συγγενικό χιούμορ για τη μακροπρόθεσμη επιτυχία

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Οδηγός για την Ασφαλή Προβολή και Φωτογράφηση της Δακτυλιοειδούς Έκλειψης Ηλίου

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Δορυφόροι στο Διάστημα: Απειλή για τη Ραδιοαστρονομία και τη Σύνδεσή μας με τον Κόσμο

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Φθορισμός που χρησιμοποιείται για τη μέτρηση των επιπέδων στρες σε σπόρους σόγιας που εκτίθενται στο όζον

13 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια