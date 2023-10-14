Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Επιστήμη

Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Η δεύτερη αποστολή της Ινδίας στον Άρη

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

14 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Η δεύτερη αποστολή της Ινδίας στον Άρη

India is preparing for its second mission to Mars, known as the Mars Orbiter Mission-2 or Mangalyaan-2 mission. This mission is a significant milestone in space exploration, following the success of India’s first mission to Mars, which achieved orbit around the red planet nine years ago.

The Mangalyaan-2 mission will carry a range of scientific payloads, each at various stages of development. These payloads include the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX).

The Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX) will study the dust particles present in the Martian atmosphere. It will provide valuable insights into the composition and behavior of these particles.

The Radio Occultation (RO) experiment aims to study the propagation of radio waves through the Martian atmosphere. This experiment will help scientists understand the structure and properties of the atmosphere.

The Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) will measure the energetic ions present in the Martian environment. This data will contribute to our understanding of the interaction between the planet and its surrounding space environment.

The Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will study the electric fields and charged particles present in the Martian ionosphere. This experiment will contribute to our knowledge of the ionospheric dynamics and plasma processes on Mars.

The Mangalyaan-2 mission is an ambitious endeavor that showcases India’s growing capabilities in space exploration. It aims to further our understanding of Mars and contribute to the global scientific community’s knowledge of the red planet.

Πηγές:
– NASA
– Pixabay

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Επιστήμη

Ερευνητές χαρτογραφούν γονιδιακούς διακόπτες σε διαφορετικούς τύπους εγκεφαλικών κυττάρων και τη σύνδεσή τους με νευροψυχιατρικές διαταραχές

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Επιστήμη

Νέες ιδέες για την τρισδιάστατη δομή των συντονισμών νουκλεονίων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Επιστήμη

Η οικογένεια Wilson εξερευνά τα αστέρια σε ένα Star Party

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Ερευνητές χαρτογραφούν γονιδιακούς διακόπτες σε διαφορετικούς τύπους εγκεφαλικών κυττάρων και τη σύνδεσή τους με νευροψυχιατρικές διαταραχές

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέες ιδέες για την τρισδιάστατη δομή των συντονισμών νουκλεονίων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η οικογένεια Wilson εξερευνά τα αστέρια σε ένα Star Party

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Μια σημαντική ανακάλυψη στην κατανόηση τυχαίων ρυθμών: σύγκριση ταλαντώσεων

15 Οκτωβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια