Δημιουργία επαφής: Ερευνητές συνδέουν με επιτυχία μεμονωμένες νανοκορδέλες γραφενίου

20 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have developed a method for “wiring up” graphene nanoribbons (GNRs), a class of one-dimensional materials, which could be significant in scaling microelectronic devices. The team fabricated nanometer-scale metal contacts on individual GNRs using a direct-write scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) based process. This method allows for the precise fabrication of metal contacts to specific GNRs, inducing the device functionality required for transistor function.

Graphene, a one-atom-thick layer of carbon atoms, has long been considered a potential high-speed electronic material with the possibility of replacing silicon. However, graphene itself is not a semiconductor. To induce semiconductor properties in graphene, it needs to be made very small or constructed into specific shapes, such as ribbons. In this study, atomically-precise GNRs were synthesized, and metal contacts were successfully created.

The team utilized a scanning tunneling microscope to scan the surface and identify GNRs. Once a GNR was located, the researchers used the electron beam in the STM to trigger metal deposition and create the wires. This precise wiring method allowed for the controlled fabrication of metal contacts on the GNRs. The researchers also found that the electronic character of the GNRs changed when the metal contacts were applied, demonstrating the ability to intentionally modify their properties.

One advantage of this technique is that it is conducted in an ultra-high vacuum environment, ensuring that the material remains free from atmospheric contaminants that can degrade device performance. The next step for the research team is to create a functioning transistor using the fabricated GNRs and measure its characteristics.

This breakthrough in wiring individual GNRs opens up new possibilities for the development of high-speed electronic devices and paves the way for further advancements in graphene-based technology.

Source: University of Illinois Grainger College of Engineering

